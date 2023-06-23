INDEPENDENT UK legal firm Shepherd and Wedderburn has relocated its Edinburgh headquarters to a new flagship development at Haymarket where it is leasing the top two floors.
The Grade A office development at 9 Haymarket Square, opposite Haymarket station, has an A Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating and aligns with Shepherd and Wedderburn’s commitment to growth and sustainability, and its pledge to be net zero for carbon emissions by 2030, the firm noted.
Shepherd and Wedderburn reports 5% turnover growth in 2021/22
Andrew Blain, managing partner of the Scottish-headquartered firm which also has offices in Glasgow, Aberdeen, London and Dublin, said: “With a focus on flexibility, the office design, combined with cutting-edge technology, allows us to respond efficiently to our clients’ needs and opportunities.”
Shepherd and Wedderburn delivers multi-jurisdictional legal advice across every business sector and provides the full range of private client services, with clients ranging from FTSE and Aim-listed companies to public sector organisations and individuals. It said it chose Haymarket because of its “excellent facilities, prime city-centre location, and the ease of access it offers our colleagues and clients using public transport”.
The firm’s partnership chair, Gillian Carty, added: “With spectacular 360-degree views of the city, the new office provides a sustainable, collaborative and modern hybrid workplace for our colleagues.”
Edinburgh has been a key driver of the commercial real estate market in Scotland with Glasgow also contributing to recent growth. It was announced yesterday that two prominent office buildings in Glasgow have changed hands for just over £18 million in two of the city’s biggest deals so far this year.
Glasgow: Dutch investor snaps up prominent office buildings
New Amsterdam Invest has acquired 2-4 Blythswood Square for £9m and Sutherland House on St Vincent Street for a further £9.05m. Currently the Scottish headquarters of Chivas Brothers, 2-4 Blythswood Square is a Grade B-listed building with 27,125 square feet of office space spread over five floors.
Sutherland House, which is in Glasgow’s central business district and includes Murphy Wealth, law firm DAC Beachcroft, and recruiter Michael Page among its occupiers, is also a Grade B-listed building. It totals 39,378 square feet over nine storeys and has been extensively refurbished in recent years.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here