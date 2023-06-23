SCOTTISH patent and trade mark firm Lawrie is projecting sales of about £3.5 million in its next financial year after experiencing growth of 12% for the year ended June 30.
Glasgow-based Lawrie, established in 2010, said it has benefited from several major Scottish clients moving their IP portfolios from London-centric firms with its business in trademark work and patent filings expanding in sectors including life sciences, renewable energy, and software.
The intellectual property firm said that 193,460 European patent applications were filed last year – an increase of 2.5% on the previous year. According to the European Patent Office, the sectors that saw the most robust growth in patent filings were life sciences (up 11.0%), digital communication (up 11.2%), and electrical machinery, apparatus and energy, which includes clean energy and battery technology (up 18.2%).
Lawrie noted that growing numbers of businesses are filing UK patents and benefiting from the UK Government’s tax relief scheme, with more patents being accelerated to grant through the UK Intellectual Property Office’s Green Channel initiative.
As economic conditions remain challenging and businesses become more aware of the need to protect and enforce their intellectual property, Lawrie has noted an increase in contentious work, acting for and against companies in patent and trade mark oppositions.
Company director Donald Lawrie said the company’s “simple” mission was “to be the easiest intellectual property team to work with and to make IP a pain-free experience”, noting: “We’ve had another year of growth at Lawrie, made possible by our knowledgeable and experienced team of experts working hard to do the best for our clients.”
The business, he added, had created a culture of “conscientiousness and innovation, enabling us to bring fresh perspectives to our growing client base”. Mr Lawrie also confirmed that some key client wins are “in the offing”.
Meanwhile, Lawrie has invested in several new hires to support the company’s growth including a trainee patent attorney, taking the total headcount to 22.
“Nurturing talent from trainee to fully-fledged patent attorney is one way that Lawrie is investing in its team from the earliest stages and embedding our client-led approach at every level,” it noted.
Support functions have bolstered with the recruitment of two graduates in records roles and three experienced paralegals joining the firm to support the patent and trade mark teams.
Earlier this week, Lawrie was named Scottish Firm of the Year (Prosecution) in the established Managing IP Awards EMEA in London.
