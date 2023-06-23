The deal, which follows weeks of speculation, will pave the way for Eni to become a major player in the North Sea. And it may be seen as a major vote of confidence in the basin, despite controversy surrounding the windfall tax, as the UK seeks to boost domestic energy production amid the upheaval following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Neptune’s portfolio includes the giant Cygnus field in the North Sea, which it says is capable of meeting around six per cent of the UK’s gas demand. It is also preparing to start production from the Seagull oil field east of Aberdeen with BP following hefty investment.

Neptune declared this morning that Eni has signed a sale and purchase agreement to acquire Neptune Energy Group. At the same time, Norwegian firm Vår Energi ASA has signed an "inter-conditional" sale and purchase agreement to acquire Neptune Energy Norge AS. The deal amounts to an aggregate enterprise value of $4.9bn.

Sam Laidlaw, executive chairman of Neptune Energy, said: “Since Neptune’s formation in 2018, we have invested in the business and transformed the organisation, resulting in material improvements in safety, operational performance, and cost efficiency.

“I am incredibly proud of Neptune’s achievements over the past five years – and the hard work and dedication of so many people across our organisation, who, together with our shareholders, have contributed to the growth and success of the business.

“This transaction offers a new and exciting phase for Neptune, with significant growth opportunities supporting energy security and the energy transition, which will benefit from Eni’s and Vår Energi’s larger scale and available resources.”