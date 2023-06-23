THE hotel company owned by major Celtic investor Chris Trainer has acquired the famous North Rotunda building in Glasgow.
Forrest Hotels’ purchase of the renowned domed structure bolsters the company’s presence within the SEC Campus, where it owns the four-star Radisson RED Glasgow hotel.
The North Rotunda dates from 1890, and is one of two circular red brick buildings that stand on either side of the Clyde, with the South Rotunda in Govan. The rotundas provided access to tunnels which allowed pedestrians, horses and carts, and later cars to cross to the other side of the river.
The North Rotunda is currently home to the Cranside Kitchen, an eating, drinking, and entertainment venue, while its counterpart across the river is used as office space.
A spokesman for Forrest Hotels said: “We are thrilled to confirm that we have added The North Rotunda to our portfolio. This exciting acquisition of a historic structure was a major goal as part of our long-term strategy and further enhances our footprint within the SEC Campus.
“Immediately adjacent to our flagship hotel, the beautifully iconic Rotunda building and its perfectly placed car park will provide exciting opportunities for us as a business and for our hotel’s guests.
Forrest Hotels said this morning that it took ownership of The North Rotunda and car park today. Further information on its plans for the building is expected t be announced “in due course”.
Mr Trainer, who holds a 10.93% stake in Celtic, revealed plans to invest £30m to develop the Radisson Red next to The Hydro on the banks of the Clyde in 2016. It was the first new-build Radisson Red and the first to be launched by his new Forrest Hotels business when it opened its doors in 2018.
Mr Trainer sold outdoor advertising company Forrest Media in a deal worth £32m later that year.
