THE principal of the University of Strathclyde has urged classmates of Suleman Dawood to seek support following the news of the student's death aboard the Titan submersible.
Suleman, a business student in Glasgow, and his father, Shahzada, died alongside three others in a catastrophic implosion in the North Atlantic Ocean on a voyage to view the wreck of the Titanic.
Professor Sir Jim McDonald, Principal & Vice Chancellor said in a statement released a short time ago: "To the Strathclyde Community, I am writing to you again following last night’s update from the US Coast Guard.
"We are shocked and profoundly saddened by the death of Suleman Dawood and his father in this tragic incident.
"The entire Strathclyde community offers our deepest condolences to the Dawood family and all those affected by this terrible accident."
Professor Sir Jim McDonald, Principal & Vice Chancellor:— University of Strathclyde (@UniStrathclyde) June 23, 2023
To the Strathclyde Community,
I am writing to you again following last night’s update from the US Coast Guard.
We are shocked and profoundly saddened by the death of Suleman Dawood and his father in this tragic incident. pic.twitter.com/NLWL57VUmw
He urged students who are struggling to deal with the news to contact welfare staff at the university for advice and support.
Mr McDonald added: "Our Student Wellbeing team remains on hand to offer appropriate support to Suleman’s classmates and the wider Strathclyde community at this difficult time."
The families of the father and son, and of Hamish Harding, a British adventurer, paid tribute last night as the US Coast Guard confirmed the tail cone of the deep-sea vessel was discovered around 1,600 ft from the bow of the Titanic wreckage during a press conference in Boston.
READ MORE: Tributes paid following the confirmation of the deaths of those on the Titan
Rear Admiral John Mauger said further debris was also found off the coast of Newfoundland that was “consistent with a catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber”.
Undersea expert Paul Hankin said five major pieces of debris helped to identify it as from the Titan submersible – including the vessel’s nose cone and the front end bell of the pressure hull.
The Dawood family released a statement reading: “Our beloved sons were aboard the OceanGate’s Titan submersible that perished underwater,” the statement said.
“Please continue to keep the departed souls of our family in your prayers during this difficult period of mourning."
Humza Yousaf also paid tribute to the Suleman in a statement posted last night.
The First Minister said: "I'm deeply saddened to hear this tragic news.
"Thinking of the families and friends of those who have died.
"I know Suleman's friends and fellow students at Strathclyde University will be grief-stricken by today's news.
"My thoughts and prayers are with them all."
READ MORE: Glasgow student on board missing Titan sub
The family of British billionaire Hamish Harding praised him as a “dedicated father”.
Mr Harding’s family said: “He was one of a kind and we adored him.
“He was a passionate explorer – whatever the terrain – who lived his life for his family, his business and for the next adventure.
“What he achieved in his lifetime was truly remarkable and if we can take any small consolation from this tragedy, it’s that we lost him doing what he loved.”
A spokesperson for the University of Strathclyde added: “The staff and students of Strathclyde have been shocked and profoundly saddened by the death of Suleman Dawood and his father in this tragic incident.
“The entire University community offers our deepest condolences to the Dawood family and all of those affected by this terrible accident."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here