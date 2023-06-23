Suleman, a business student in Glasgow, and his father, Shahzada, died alongside three others in a catastrophic implosion in the North Atlantic Ocean on a voyage to view the wreck of the Titanic.

Professor Sir Jim McDonald, Principal & Vice Chancellor said in a statement released a short time ago: "To the Strathclyde Community, I am writing to you again following last night’s update from the US Coast Guard.

"We are shocked and profoundly saddened by the death of Suleman Dawood and his father in this tragic incident.

"The entire Strathclyde community offers our deepest condolences to the Dawood family and all those affected by this terrible accident."

He urged students who are struggling to deal with the news to contact welfare staff at the university for advice and support.

Mr McDonald added: "Our Student Wellbeing team remains on hand to offer appropriate support to Suleman’s classmates and the wider Strathclyde community at this difficult time."

The families of the father and son, and of Hamish Harding, a British adventurer, paid tribute last night as the US Coast Guard confirmed the tail cone of the deep-sea vessel was discovered around 1,600 ft from the bow of the Titanic wreckage during a press conference in Boston.

Rear Admiral John Mauger said further debris was also found off the coast of Newfoundland that was “consistent with a catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber”.

Undersea expert Paul Hankin said five major pieces of debris helped to identify it as from the Titan submersible – including the vessel’s nose cone and the front end bell of the pressure hull.

The Dawood family released a statement reading: “Our beloved sons were aboard the OceanGate’s Titan submersible that perished underwater,” the statement said.

“Please continue to keep the departed souls of our family in your prayers during this difficult period of mourning."

Humza Yousaf also paid tribute to the Suleman in a statement posted last night.

The First Minister said: "I'm deeply saddened to hear this tragic news.

"Thinking of the families and friends of those who have died.

"I know Suleman's friends and fellow students at Strathclyde University will be grief-stricken by today's news.

"My thoughts and prayers are with them all."

The family of British billionaire Hamish Harding praised him as a “dedicated father”.

Mr Harding’s family said: “He was one of a kind and we adored him.

“He was a passionate explorer – whatever the terrain – who lived his life for his family, his business and for the next adventure.

“What he achieved in his lifetime was truly remarkable and if we can take any small consolation from this tragedy, it’s that we lost him doing what he loved.”

A spokesperson for the University of Strathclyde added: “The staff and students of Strathclyde have been shocked and profoundly saddened by the death of Suleman Dawood and his father in this tragic incident.

“The entire University community offers our deepest condolences to the Dawood family and all of those affected by this terrible accident."