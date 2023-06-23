The school was judged on four standards, receiving two ‘excellent’ scores (6 out of 6) which is ‘extremely rare’ and only occurs in very few inspections. It was furthermore awarded two ‘very good’ scores meaning the inspectors had no recommendations for improvement.

The report abounds with positive statements with the main recommendations being to "continue to deliver high-quality, enriching learning experiences for children and young people".

Highlights of the report include the “consistently very high standards of learning and teaching across the school". Secondly, a reminder that teachers and support staff work together, with inspectors commending "the dedication of all staff in creating a supportive ethos of nurture and achievement, where children, young people and adults feel valued and included".

ISA’s Head of School, Nick Little, said the report demonstrates that ISA is truly a leader in the field of independent education. “To receive this exceptionally good report with largely unparalleled results in Scotland is wonderful for our entire school community,” said Mr Little.

“We are delighted that our dedication to providing children and young people with a global approach to education has been recognised in this way.”

The report commends ISA’s ‘exceptional quality of leadership at all levels across the school’ and the ‘consistently very high standards of learning and teaching’. Teachers were commended for ‘providing rich and dynamic learning experiences that promote diversity and celebrate internationalism.’

“I am extremely proud of the dedication of all staff at ISA who can feel justly proud of how we have worked through some tough years to produce a remarkable education recognised by an external national education agency,” explained Nick.

ISA’s high levels of attainment across the school were identified as exemplary with all children and young people developing valuable skills and depth of knowledge across the curriculum, leading to outstanding results in external exams and assessments.

The creation of a supportive ethos of nurture and achievement was also cited as examples of leading practice, with the ‘wellbeing of children and staff alike central to the work of the school’. The report states the children are ‘highly motivated to learn’ and that ‘they contribute to improving their school in highly meaningful ways.’

Nurturing a sense of community is fundamental to ISA's approach to child centred learning and the way in which it communicates effectively, with both students and parents, is testament to the huge emphasisit we places on creating a culture of wellbeing. ISA knows academic progress is one piece of the puzzle alongside ensuring children are developing emotionally, socially and behaviourally.

Student wellbeing sits at the heart of everything ISA stands for and it considers the uniqueness of each student and how they are navigating their developmental milestones. The ethos is “every child, every opportunity”.

Parents may come to ISA for our modern, purpose-built facilities. They may have taken note of the exam grades considerably above world averages and its success in sending students to top universities. They may have been swayed by a friend or colleague talking about the caring and inclusive atmosphere.

But what they find is a school with an authentic mission. A community with a clear set of values that are lived every day.

“It is a privilege to work here at ISA alongside a progressive, talented, and dynamic leadership team, whose experience and skill sets align with our kind and inclusive school culture,” continued Nick.

“ISA is a very special place; we have a wonderful staff and parent community, and our remarkable children and young people inspire us every day. We have a true passion to empower and support the next generation, not only with academic success, but with the power that compassion and respect for all holds.”

It is fitting to note that, as ISA celebrates its milestone 50th anniversary year, some 50% of our 500 or so students are now UK citizens and that percentage is evenly balanced with those joining us from overseas.

Many are attracted by the connections which can be put in place or fostered here at ISA, not least the option of an internationally recognised education which can be beneficial when applying to universities outside the UK.

IS is the only school in the region to offer the prestigious International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma, allowing students to go one step further than core academic skills. Uniquely for a school-based system, pupils are explicitly taught how to think about thinking.

ISA teaches them to become critical thinkers and problem solvers who take the initiative to find new ways of working. Statistics also show IB students are more likely to complete university, to get a better grade and graduate better equipped for the workplace.

However, across the globe, locals are turning to independent education because they realise it’s more than just league tables and exam results. An independent education goes far deeper. IS believes schools must do more than prepare students for academic excellence; they must enable them to connect.

To do that to the best of our ability, ISA also needs to keep moving with the times and adjust our mindsets towards a different kind of education – an education geared toward helping our children connect with the world and find their place it.

At ISA, creative and flexible approaches to education inspire our students to reach their full potential, by being self-starters and confident global citizens who understand the value of connecting themselves with others to achieve positive outcomes.

By keeping connections with each other and the world around us at the heart of its school ethos, ISA looks ahead optimistically to the next 50 years of helping students to uphold that strong heritage of connecting with the world in ever new and exciting ways.

So, join the trend, move with the times, and let’s shape our children’s future together.

To find out more and to book your tour, visit www.isa.aberdeen.sch.uk