Glasgow Airport is preparing for its busiest summer period since 2019, with more than half a million passengers expected to pass through the terminal in the next two weeks.
More than 150,000 passengers are expected to travel through the airport this weekend alone as schools across a number of local authorities stop for the summer break on Friday.
Passenger numbers will continue to be in the tens of thousands throughout next week when more schools stop for the summer from Tuesday.
Many travellers will be heading for popular sunshine hotspots such as the Spanish Costas, the Canary and Balearic Islands, the Algarve in Portugal, Turkey and the Greek Islands.
The airport said additional staff will be on hand at peak times over the next few weeks to provide help and support to passengers as they prepare for check-in and security.
Ronald Leitch, Glasgow Airport’s Operations Director, said: “The recent great weather will hopefully have ensured our passengers travelling through the airport over the next fortnight are in the holiday spirit. There is always a great atmosphere in terminal, particularly as the school term has come to an end and thousands of families arrive at the airport ahead of their holidays.
“The next two weeks are sure to be the busiest we have experienced since 2019, so we would encourage passengers to arrive at the time stated by their airline to allow enough time for check-in and to ensure they are prepared for security and have their boarding passes ready. A general rule is three hours for an international flight and two for a domestic."
A number of new retail and catering additions have opened in Glasgow Airport this year including Greggs, Stack & Still, The Glasgow Store, an improved JD Sports and the Bird & Signet Bar and Kitchen, while the landside Spinning Jenny bar has been completely refurbished.
