After months of speculation, Eni has acquired the global assets of Neptune Energy (with the exception of those in Norway and Germany) as part of a deal worth $4.9 billion. It brings into Milan-based Eni’s ownership the massive Cygnus gas field in the Southern North Sea, as well as major stakes in the hotly anticipated Seagull and Isabella prospects in the Central North Sea.

The deal at a stroke ramps up Eni’s presence in the North Sea, where it has operated since 1964 but began to phase down its presence following a series of disposals that began in the early 2000s.

But there is a wider story, too.

The acquisition underlines that major companies are still prepared to invest in the North Sea despite recent declarations from several big firms that the windfall tax – imposed by the UK Government after producers began to make huge profits because prices soared after Russia invaded Ukraine – had made it less appealing to invest in the area.

The energy profits levy, as the windfall tax is officially termed, is certainly unwelcome for the industry.

But the bottom line is that the UK badly needs to ramp up domestic energy production to ensure it does not have to rely on expensive imports in the years to come – a lesson that has been painfully learned from the deeply sad events in Ukraine.

Neptune says its Cygnus field its capable of producing 6% of the UK’s gas supplies and brought an eleventh well on stream at the field in April, when it said the development would unlock “much-needed additional supplies” in the UK.

With renewable energy sources still not capable of fully meeting the UK’s energy needs, Eni is clearly banking on its new North Sea assets playing a vital role in the drive for energy security for some time yet.

It may not be music to the ears of environmentalists, but it certainly will be to Eni investors.