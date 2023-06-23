Having been ‘plagued’ by a number of unsanctioned global exhibitions over the past few years, Banksy chose to stage their first solo exhibition in 14 years at Glasgow's Gallery of Modern Art (GoMA).
Revealing for the first time the stencils used to create many of the artist’s most iconic works, ‘CUT & RUN’ has been described as a “perfect partnership” between artist, gallery and city.
The exhibition, which runs until August 28, has already generated huge excitement and demand, with the first release of tickets - for the opening two weeks - selling out in a matter of days.
Large queues have also been forming outside GoMA as locals and tourists alike try to get their hands on the limited amount of on-the-day ‘walk-up’ tickets available for the show.
Over the course of the summer, thousands more Banksy fans are expected to make the pilgrimage to Glasgow from all corners of the globe for the exhibition, providing a welcome shot in the arm to the city’s hotel and hospitality sector.
Despite only being open for a week, the data suggests the exhibition has already bolstered city coffers, alongside handing Glasgow some vital cultural capital.
Trainline, the international digital rail and coach technology platform, confirmed to The Herald that the number of passengers travelling to Glasgow train stations rose 14 per cent in the first week of the exhibition compared to the previous week.
While they have not reported a hike in bookings since the Banksy exhibition was announced, local tour operator Walking Tours in Glasgow are “positive” that it will encourage more interest in Glasgow’s street art scene, and, as a result, their street art tours.
The tours, which run daily over the summer, take in some of the highlights of Glasgow’s world-renowned City Centre Mural Trail, as well as other local graffiti spots.
Jenny Benson, co-founder of Walking Tours in Glasgow, told The Herald: “We've not seen a hike in bookings since it's been announced, but we are positive this will only encourage more interest in the street art scene in Glasgow and therefore, our 2pm street art tours will be busier.
“We're very excited about the impact this will have on the city and are so happy Banksy chose Glasgow for this. I do believe this will have a positive economic impact on our business, and also a positive social impact on the city more generally.”
Glasgow Chamber of Commerce also hailed the economic boost to the city Banksy’s new exhibition will bring over the summer period.
Richard Muir, Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, depute chief executive, told The Herald: “Banksy’s exhibition is an incredible boost for Glasgow and it’s a testament to the city’s relationship with art that it’s been chosen to host the biggest name in the business right now.
“Cut and Run’s opening has already brought a lot of eyes and attention, attracting visitors who’ve travelled far and wide to be part of this moment, and I’m sure our members will be very happy with the opportunity that presents.
“When you look back, Glasgow has a special history with art, whether that’s in the form of Charles Rennie Mackintosh or the thought-provoking modern murals dedicated to some of the city’s cultural heroes which adorn the sides of buildings across the city centre.
“It’s perhaps this history that makes Glasgow and the Gallery of Modern the perfect host for Banksy’s work, with the iconic traffic cone atop the Duke of Wellington’s statue outside GoMA also somewhat symbolic of the rebellious tone of Banksy’s art.
“I’m sure people will continue to visit the exhibition across the summer and take time to discover not only the nearby businesses in the coming weeks and months, but the variety of cultural offerings available across Glasgow.”
