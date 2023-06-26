Perhaps adherents to veganism should pause to reflect on the true meaning of "ethical". It is defined as "avoiding activities or organisations that do harm to people or the environment". So before demanding massive reductions in the number of traditionally-farmed livestock, the loss of countless rural livelihoods and businesses in Scotland's hills and uplands, they would do well to re-examine their consciences regarding the negative impacts of many of their dietary preferances.

Market leaders with a corporate eye on an increasingly lucrative vegan market may urge them to "enjoy plant power" from a glass of almond milk but although almonds are indeed a very healthy option, the main content of the "milk" is water, diluting the almond content to just 2% Add to this the fact that 80% of almonds are grown in California (1.8 million tonnes) where water is already a scarce commodity. Abstraction from ancient underground aquifers to grow the crop as well as a profusion of other vegan-favoured horticultural crops are resulting in widespread land subsidence.

Demand for other crops favoured by vegans such as avocado and quinoa which are the staple diets of millions from Mexico to Brazil and China are not only driving up prices but also causing serious local shortages.This increased demand is a yet another reason for mass deforestation in Malaysia, Indonesia and Brazil to make way for soya and palm oil.

Methane emissions from livestock are cited as a major factor affecting climate change. Perhaps therefore the vegan community should also decry the consumption of rice. Production of a single kilogram requires 5,000 litres of precious water and is responsible for 10% of global methane emissions. Meat substitutes derived from mushrooms produce 3kg of CO2 for every kilogram produced. Add to this the food miles involved and it becomes clear that not everything in the vegan garden is as green or ethical as Yvonne Taylor and her followers imagine it to be.

Neil J Bryce, Kelso.

• YVONNE Taylor writes on veganism from an obviously personal position and I respect that. You see vegans in pill shops, stocking up on those they need to replace the proteins they miss from a regular and omnivorous diet.

In fact if you want to see an ill-looking person, a health food shop is the place to go. Their customers all look like survivors of a particularly harrowing shipwreck, desperately scanning the shelves for the answer to what is actually malnutrition.

Malcolm Parkin, Kinross.

Vaping laws must be changed

IT is a scandal that more and more vapes are being sold to children ("Number of retailers selling vapes to children skyrockets", The Herald, June 22), but so is the irresponsibility of our politicians in ever allowing vaping products, and especially single-use vapes, that are targeted at children, to be sold in our shops without any form of restriction.

As part of my research for the petition I am running nationally on banning all single-use vapes I recently visited one of the well-known high street vaping stores. I told the young woman, barely 18 I guess, that I was doing a discussion with children about vaping and wanted some photos of vaping products. She happily complied. I then said I would buy one of the single-use vapes to read the instructions, and understand what they are for. The young woman immediately went into her “today’s promotion" mode and guided me to a product that was the best buy that day. Only £2.99 she said, and it's equivalent to 200 cigarettes. I think she meant puffs, not cigarettes.

This is a classic example of why it is completely irresponsible of our governments to have ever allowed these nicotine-loaded products to be sold without a licence. As a drugs education worker I have visited many vaping shops to check out what they are saying to customers. On every occasion I have been told by young staff, with no training, things like the nicotine in vapes is safer than in cigarettes, you cannot get addicted to vaping, the Government says vaping is 95% safer than smoking and worse.

The laws on tobacco and vaping are useless. In reality they say you can smoke at any age but you cannot buy tobacco products until you are 18. This is the law that is being applied to all forms of vaping. The law must be amended, urgently, to prevent the sale of vaping products to children.

Max Cruickshank, Glasgow.

Clear the air on emission zones

NEIL Arthur (Letters, June 23) is right to inform those who did not live through them of the harmful fogs of the 1950s and 60s , now thankfully only a distant memory. To those of us who did experience them, the clean-up over the years since then has resulted in a massive improvement in air quality.

One example of the air pollution then was that on bad foggy days there was no point in going to the cinema as the fog seeped in and obscured the screen. Another was that on occasion the fog was so dense that driving in the city and the suburbs was extremely dangerous, one solution being to creep along following the tram lines where possible. Also, in those days most of the stone buildings in Glasgow were soot-blackened by industrial pollution, but following their clean-up they remain pristine, which is testament to the improved air quality today .

Whether the introduction of LEZs will bring any significant additional improvement in air quality is arguable. What its fines will do is penalise many who are simply trying to operate their small businesses in and around Glasgow, as well as discouraging others from driving into the city whether for business or pleasure. Is it therefore any more than a money-making, virtue-signalling scheme which in reality will actually damage Glasgow economically?

Alan Fitzpatrick, Dunlop.