Charleston Academy, in the Kinmylies area of Inverness, shut as a precaution after the discovery was made on Thursday.

Pupils will switch to online learning until schools break up for the summer next week.

Highland Council has assured parents that appropriate action will be taken over the holidays, but the local authority did not confirm the type of red mites found.

READ MORE: Candid look inside a Scots school: 'We have red buttons in class to summon help'

Red spider mites feed on plants and are considered harmless to humans while another red mite species is parasitic to poultry.

A Highland Council spokesperson said: “A decision has been taken to close Charleston Academy at the end of the school day yesterday as a precautionary measure due to the presence of red mites within the school building.

"Please be assured that environmental health advice is being sought and appropriate action will be taken over the summer period to eradicate the pests.

"Online learning will be available for pupils as per their current timetable. We look forward to welcoming staff and pupils back into the building on their return from the summer break.”