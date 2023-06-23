A Scottish school has been forced to close until after the holiday following a red mite infestation.
Charleston Academy, in the Kinmylies area of Inverness, shut as a precaution after the discovery was made on Thursday.
Pupils will switch to online learning until schools break up for the summer next week.
Highland Council has assured parents that appropriate action will be taken over the holidays, but the local authority did not confirm the type of red mites found.
READ MORE: Candid look inside a Scots school: 'We have red buttons in class to summon help'
Red spider mites feed on plants and are considered harmless to humans while another red mite species is parasitic to poultry.
A Highland Council spokesperson said: “A decision has been taken to close Charleston Academy at the end of the school day yesterday as a precautionary measure due to the presence of red mites within the school building.
"Please be assured that environmental health advice is being sought and appropriate action will be taken over the summer period to eradicate the pests.
"Online learning will be available for pupils as per their current timetable. We look forward to welcoming staff and pupils back into the building on their return from the summer break.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel