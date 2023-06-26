Provisional liquidators have been appointed to developers of an "iconic" city building that was earmarked for homes.
Ken Pattullo and Kenny Craig of Begbies Traynor were appointed as joint provisional liquidators of property development firm Alicydon Limited which had obtained planning permission to redevelop the landmark building, Custom House, on Dundee’s waterfront.
The Dundee-based property developer bought Custom House in January 2020 and subsequently submitted plans to restore the Grade A-listed early Victorian structure to its former glory.
Sited on Dock Street, the building dates back to the 1840s and was originally the base of Dundee Port Authority.
Having previously been used as a television studio and an office building, Custom House has been empty since 2008.
Alicydon last year succeeded in obtaining planning permission to convert the historic building into 20 luxury apartments and to construct two new buildings, providing a further 29 apartments as well as private parking and landscaped grounds.
After securing planning permission and commencing the initial stages of the development, cost overruns meant that the company "had no option but to cease trading and appoint provisional liquidators".
Alicydon did not employ any staff as all work was subcontracted.
Mr Pattullo said: “With its central location next to City Quay and close to V&A Dundee and HMS Unicorn, the restoration of Custom House is at the heart of the city’s regeneration plan.
“We are currently in the process of assessing the site before marketing the development and are confident that a new owner will quickly be found for one of Dundee’s most iconic landmark buildings.”
Begbies Traynor said a provisional liquidator is "used as an emergency measure to safeguard the failing company's assets".
MONEY HQ: When everything suddenly changes – why protection matters
We never know what’s just around the corner.
The combination of inflation and rising taxes is leaving UK households worse off, with disposable incomes predicted to fall by 7%.
Hairdresser who quit for offshore wind urges women to join her
A former hairdresser who has switched scissors and tongs for cables and safety helmets is urging other women to join the male-dominated offshore industry.
Haidee Barclay was working as a hairdresser in Ayr when she watched the television series that changed her life.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here