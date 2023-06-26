The 40-year-old leads Sky Sports' coverage of the Scottish Premiership, as well as the BBC's golf coverage. She will receive a Doctor of Letters in recognition of her contribution to sports presenting and reporting, and her commitment to promoting equality and diversity.

CEO of Glasgow Science Centre Stephen Breslin will receive a Doctor of Science in recognition of his outstanding contribution to science and technology, while entrepreneur and philanthropist Dr Poonam Gupta OBE will be given a Doctor of Business Administration in recognition of her contribution to business and charity, and her commitment to promoting equality and diversity.

Read More: Former Scotland and Aberdeen manager Craig Brown dies aged 82

Deputy Chair of the Poverty and Inequality Commission, Lindsay Graham OBE will receive a Doctor of the University in recognition of her relentless pursuit of social justice and success in advancing the cause of promoting food security in Scotland and beyond.

Finally, Professors Senga and John Bond will both receive a Doctor of Science in recognition of services to, and research in, the field of nursing.

At the ceremonies, graduates will also hear messages from the University's leadership team, including the Vice-Chancellor and Principal Professor Stephen Decent.

The ceremonies will be held on June 30 and July 1 at Glasgow's Royal Concert Hall.

Professor Decent said: “These will be the first graduation ceremonies I have presided over since joining Glasgow Caledonian in January.

"They are very special events at which the whole University community comes together as one to celebrate the considerable achievements of our talented students and distinguished individuals, all of who live our values and inspire us all.”