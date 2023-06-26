Malcolm Forbes-Cable, vice-president of energy consulting for upstream for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Wood Mackenzie, declared that, as well as the lower emissions compared with imports, the Rosebank and Cambo fields would contribute as much as £40 billion to the UK economy in gross value added terms and create 900 long-term jobs.

Mr Forbes-Cable said: “With final investment decisions looming, both Rosebank and Cambo act as barometers for the future of oil and gas production in the UK North Sea.

“If neither of these fields go to full development, it will be difficult to make a clear economic case for fields with less potential.”

He added: "The UK plays a critical role in the integrated European energy market and these developments would seek to reduce the need for the UK to import carbon-intensive alternatives. From an economic perspective, the business case for the development of these two fields is compelling and there is the added benefit of the additional energy security it would bring to the UK.”

According to Wood Mackenzie’s emissions benchmarking tool, UK oil and gas production has “materially lower emissions than imports”.

The consultancy said: “This would mean the additional emissions from imports would be 500% more than the hydrocarbons from an electrified Rosebank and Cambo.”

Rosebank, which has attracted the attention of climate-change activists, is 130 kilometres (81 miles) west of the Shetland Islands.

Equinor acquired the operatorship of Rosebank, the largest undeveloped oil field in the UK North Sea, in 2019. It is developing the field with partners.

In its lifetime, Rosebank is expected to produce 300 million barrels of oil, Equinor notes.

Oil giant Shell put its 30% stake in the controversial Cambo discovery in the North Sea up for sale last month, after agreeing a marketing process with the majority owner of the field, Ithaca Energy.

Cambo, which Ithaca Energy has noted is the second-largest undeveloped oil and gas discovery in the UK North Sea, hit the headlines when it became a focus for climate-change activists.

Shell’s new management team made it plain in February that it did not intend to resurrect the firm’s plans to develop the Cambo find, about 80 miles west of Shetland and around 20 miles south of Rosebank. These were shelved in 2021 amid Shell’s concerns about the field’s economics and the prospect of delays.

Ithaca acquired a stake in Cambo through the $1.5bn takeover of Siccar Point Energy last year in a move that signalled huge faith in the commercial potential of the field.

A final investment decision on Rosebank is expected in the third quarter, Wood Mackenzie noted.

Cambo has estimated reserves of 150 million barrels, the consultancy observed.

A final investment decision on Cambo is expected to follow a decision on Rosebank, it added.