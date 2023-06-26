New luxury serviced apartments are to be launched at a landmark site on a famous city centre thoroughfare.
RÌGH Properties Edinburgh’s George Street is “set to welcome a hospitality newcomer” later this year with the opening of its new luxury development, called RÌGH Residences.
Comprising 27 serviced apartments ranging in scale from studios to penthouses the property has been “designed to reflect the varying needs of the modern traveller, merging together the opulence of a high-end hotel with the flexibility of self-catering accommodation”, it is claimed.
Many of the apartments on the famous Scottish shopping street in the boutique district of the city can be interconnected to allow for larger group bookings and to accommodate guests looking for extra space.
While apartments on the first and fourth floors will include original fixtures and fittings, the fifth floor will have a “more modernist feel” with a custom-built set of penthouse apartments.
The specialist glass construction has been created with the intention to celebrate its views of Edinburgh, which look to the castle, as well as across Leith, and over the Firth of Forth towards the Queensferry Crossing.
David Grieve, general manager, said: “Our whole team is so looking forward to welcoming our first guests later this year.
"RÌGH Residences will bring a truly unique approach to luxury accommodation in the very heart of the Scottish capital.
“We recognise that guests are now looking for an experience fully tailored to their needs, and we have designed a concept which truly reflects this."
He also said: “Each of the apartments have state-of-the-art room management technology which includes climate control and Sky TV to allow for guests to make the most of their stays, and each of the apartments will be furnished with a fully equipped kitchenette giving flexibility and have plenty of room to relax and unwind.
“There will also be pet-friendly apartments available, a comfortable lounge space and we have partnered with some of our favourite local businesses so that our guests can enjoy the best of the capital.”
The development is the largest-scale project for RÌGH Properties, which currently operates a number of luxury self-catering apartments in the centre of Edinburgh.
