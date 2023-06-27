Callum Carmichael and Chad Griffin, partners of FRP Advisory, have been appointed joint administrators of seaweed harvesting and seaweed-based seasonings manufacturer, Mara Seaweed Limited.

The administrators said the insolvency was triggered by “severe working capital issues following the withdrawal of funding for a committed expansion programme, in turn leading to unsustainable cash flow problems with administration being the only option”.

They described Mara Sewaeed’s reputation in the food industry, for innovation and quality, as “outstanding”.

READ MORE: Denial after denial from brass-necked Tory arch-Brexiter

Founded in 2011 as Celtic Sea Spice Company, the business rebranded as Mara Seaweed in 2013 and pioneered the harvesting, processing and manufacture of a wide range of seaweed-based seasonings, the administrators noted.

Mara Seaweed operated from a purpose-built factory in Nasmyth Road, Glenrothes and sold to wholesale, trade, and retail customers and direct to consumers.

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Jack stirs hornet’s nest as Scottish Government ministers tell truths

The company won a number of “Great Taste” and food industry awards, and its products featured regularly on television shows such as the Great British Bake Off, the administrators added.

The administrators said they would now market the brand and assets of the business for sale and are urging interested parties to make contact as soon as possible.

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Rees-Mogg astounds as he tackles 'enemy of Brexit'

Five staff are being retained for a short period to assist with the sale of stock but seven employees have been made redundant with immediate effect.

The joint administrators said they would “provide every support to the employees”, including assistance with claims to the Redundancy Payments Office for any wages or entitlements due.

Mr Carmichael said: “Mara Seaweed had developed a very high profile and outstanding reputation within the food industry for its innovative approach to harvesting and for the quality of its products.

“The administration provides an opportunity for a business operating in the food seasonings sector, or an entrepreneur keen to enter the rapidly growing seaweed seasonings business.”