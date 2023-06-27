The sale of a restaurant and visitor centre near the North Coast 500 route has received early interest and “good public reaction”.
The Falls of Shin Visitor Centre, on the site of a previous centre owned by retail tycoon Mohamed Al Fayed’s “Harrods of the north” visitor centre, is being marketed by Cornerstone Business Agents.
The Sutherland site is next to the Falls of Shin salmon viewing platform which attracts 100,000 tourists a year.
Barry McNeill, of Cornerstone, said: “We have been instructed by the Kyles of Sutherland Development Trust.
“This is an outstanding opportunity for an individual or operator to acquire a superb café/restaurant site with building and grounds close to Lairg.
The agent also said: “For many years the Falls of Shin has been a popular tourist stop-off in the Highlands. Expanded by a local entrepreneur in the 1980s the site was bought by a well-known retail tycoon and for many years the subjects traded as the self-styled ‘Harrods of the north’.
“Destroyed by fire in 2013, the grounds and property were rebuilt by a local charity, the Kyle of Sutherland Development Trust. The trust aided by stakeholders were able to build and open an architecturally award-winning community and tourist facility to the public in May 2017.
"The trust sought able partners and tenants to assist with the running of the café/restaurant and this was sadly curtailed due to Covid closing in 2020.”
The centre is described as being in turnkey condition. The site is valued at £350,000.
Staff made redundant with immediate effect as award-winning Scottish firm collapses
An award-winning Scottish company which saw its products feature regularly on the Great British Bake Off has collapsed into administration, with buyers now being sought.
Callum Carmichael and Chad Griffin, partners of FRP Advisory, have been appointed joint administrators of seaweed harvesting and seaweed-based seasonings manufacturer, Mara Seaweed Limited.
Waverley: Princess Anne's husband becomes paddle steamer patron
Sir Tim Laurence, the husband of Princess Anne, has become a patron of the Waverley.
The iconic paddle steamer has just commenced her main summer sailings from Glasgow and around the Clyde Coast after embarking on a three-week sailing programme on the Bristol Channel and North Wales.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel