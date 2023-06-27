The Falls of Shin Visitor Centre, on the site of a previous centre owned by retail tycoon Mohamed Al Fayed’s “Harrods of the north” visitor centre, is being marketed by Cornerstone Business Agents.

The Sutherland site is next to the Falls of Shin salmon viewing platform which attracts 100,000 tourists a year.

Prospective purchasers ‘should also be aware and consider the quality of the recent build ensuring that significant capital spend on the property has been future proofed for some time’. (Image: Cornerstone Business Agents)

Barry McNeill, of Cornerstone, said: “We have been instructed by the Kyles of Sutherland Development Trust.

“This is an outstanding opportunity for an individual or operator to acquire a superb café/restaurant site with building and grounds close to Lairg.

The agent also said: “For many years the Falls of Shin has been a popular tourist stop-off in the Highlands. Expanded by a local entrepreneur in the 1980s the site was bought by a well-known retail tycoon and for many years the subjects traded as the self-styled ‘Harrods of the north’.

“Destroyed by fire in 2013, the grounds and property were rebuilt by a local charity, the Kyle of Sutherland Development Trust. The trust aided by stakeholders were able to build and open an architecturally award-winning community and tourist facility to the public in May 2017.

"The trust sought able partners and tenants to assist with the running of the café/restaurant and this was sadly curtailed due to Covid closing in 2020.”

The centre is described as being in turnkey condition. The site is valued at £350,000.

