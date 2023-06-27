A SCOTTISH shopping centre with TK Maxx, Next and TJ Hughes as its anchor tenants has been sold out of administration as a going concern.
James Fennessey, Colin Haig and Matthew Richards, partners of accountancy firm Azets, have secured a going-concern sale of the Antonine Shopping Centre in Cumbernauld, to Beltrace (Antonine), a new joint venture company between Belgate Estates and Tracey Investments formed for the purposes of the acquisition. The sale price has not been disclosed.
Scott Howie, director of Beltrace (Antonine), said: “We are delighted to have acquired this excellent regional shopping centre which will be at the heart of North Lanarkshire Council’s plans for revitalising Cumbernauld town centre.
READ MORE: Staff made redundant with immediate effect as award-winning Scottish firm collapses
"We have a long-term vision for Antonine which we believe will provide vibrancy to the town and we look forward to working with local stakeholders to ensure the town’s continued success.”
READ MORE: Denial after denial from brass-necked Tory arch-Brexiter
The deal includes the sale of the 200,000 ft shopping centre and all connected assets, including 42 retail units and nearly 1,100 car parking spaces. The centre will continue to trade as the Antonine Shopping Centre.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Rees-Mogg astounds as he tackles 'enemy of Brexit'
Mr Fennessey, restructuring partner at Azets, said: “We are delighted to have secured a sale of the Antonine Shopping Centre, which is one of Scotland’s leading regional shopping centres with a range of high-quality tenants and a very strong brand name across central Scotland.
“The sale is an excellent outcome for the Antonine Shopping Centre and we wish the new owners every success with their future plans. We would also like to thank the retailers, tenants, staff and customers for their support during the administration which has been essential whilst we continued to trade the business.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here