Drysdale & Company has been instructed to sell The Inn at Àird a’ Bhàsair, a ten-bedroom hotel, pub and restaurant overlooking the Sound of Sleat on the Isle of Skye.

One of the oldest inns on Skye, The Inn at Àird a’ Bhàsair was built in the early 19th century in the small village of Ardvasar.

It is the only hotel within walking distance of the Mallaig to Armadale ferry, “making it perfectly located for visitors making the authentic ‘over the sea to Skye’ journey or arriving on the train via the iconic West Highland Line”, the agent said.

'It is rare for a property with this history and of this calibre to come onto the market' (Image: Drysdale and Company)

The current owner is Lady Lucilla Noble, widow of the late Sir Iain, co-founder of Noble Grossart, who acquired 20,000 acres of the Macdonald estate in Skye in 1972.

Sir Iain died in 2010, while fellow banking giant Sir Angus Grossart died last year.

Sir Iain Noble played a key role in reviving Scotland’s Gaelic heritage and founded the Gaelic College of Sabhal Mor Ostaig on the Isle of Skye in 1973.

The agent said the property has a “spectacular location overlooking mainland Knoydart and the Sound of Sleat”.

The Inn at Àird a’ Bhàsair also features a lounge bar and restaurant, separate public bar, function room, beer garden and ten ensuite letting bedrooms, four with sea views. There is a two-bedroom owners’ apartment on the first floor and a private car park for around 20 cars.

Lot one, The Inn at Àird a’ Bhàsair, is priced at offers over £795,000. Lot two, a plot of land of circa 0.65 acres to the rear of the hotel – “in an elevated position and with fine views” - is listed at £80,000.

Stuart Drysdale, founder of Drysdale and Company, the specialist commercial estate agency dealing exclusively with the hospitality sector, said: “It is rare for a property with this history and of this calibre to come onto the market.

“The Sleat peninsula is a very desirable, tranquil location and with around 600,0000 visitors coming to Skye every year, there is no shortage of need for high quality accommodation.

"The Inn at Àird a’ Bhàsair would particularly suit a hands-on owner with an interest in the Highlands and in Gaelic culture.”

Mr Drysdale also said: “Drysdale & Company is delighted to have been entrusted with the sale of this delightful and very special property by the family.

“They are keen to see it passed on to a new owner who is keen to play their part in contributing to the rich culture of the Highlands and the community of Skye.”

