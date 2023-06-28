The president and chief executive of The Glenmorangie Company is leaving after what has been described as "five record-breaking years" in which the business more than doubled profits.
Thomas Moradpour is moving on to take the lead at champagne brand Dom Pérignon, which like Glenmorangie is part of Moët Hennessy, the wine and spirits arm of French luxury goods group LVMH. He will be succeeded by Caspar MacRae, currently global marketing and business development director, from July 3.
Mr Moradpour has been in charge of the company, which owns and makes the Glenmorangie and Ardbeg single malts, since 2018. The business has delivered year-on-year growth throughout that period with operating profits of £30 million in 2021, up from £16m the previous year.
During his time Mr Moradpour has overseen a number of multi-million pound investments in production facilities in Scotland while also steering the business through the downturn in the hospitality and travel retail sectors during the Covid pandemic.
Investments have included the installation of a new high-speed bottling line at Glenmorangie's facility at the Alba Campus in Livingston, which doubled previous capacity. Warehousing capacity has been expanded at the Glenmorangie distillery in Tain, where the company has also opened its Lighthouse innovation distillery.
In addition, the construction of a new still house at Ardbeg on Islay has doubled distilling capacity at the site.
READ MORE: Glenmorangie reveals investments worth 'tens of millions of pounds' per year
As head of the company's marketing and commercial temas since 2018, Mr MacRae has worked alongside Mr Moradpour on these and other projects. Mr MacRae also developed award-winning campaigns for both whiskies, and has led a seven-fold growth in ecommerce sales since 2020.
“I’m very proud that since I joined the company we have made it a more sustainable business, a greater place to work and the business is in even better shape," Mr Moradpour said. "With Caspar’s leadership abilities and vision, I’m sure Glenmorangie and Ardbeg will raise the bar ever higher in the next chapter.”
Jonas Tåhlin, chief executive of the spirits division at Moët Hennessy, congratulated Mr Moradpour for his achievements at Glenmorangie and Ardbeg.
"Driving innovation and excellence, he has enabled the brands to flourish and grow, more than doubling their profits," Mr Tåhlin said. "I wish him success as he moves on within the LVMH family to Dom Pérignon.
READ MORE: Glenmorangie expansion plans continue with sustainable energy installation
"Caspar has already demonstrated his exceptional talent and leadership skills, and I have full confidence that the business will continue to thrive with him at the helm.”
Mr MacRae added: “I have always dreamed of leading brands as renowned as Glenmorangie and Ardbeg, so I am thrilled to take the baton from Thomas.
"I look forward to working with the teams here in Scotland and around the world as we continue on our mission to ensure the success of our brands, our workforce and the communities around our distilleries, long into the future.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here