Thomas Moradpour is moving on to take the lead at champagne brand Dom Pérignon, which like Glenmorangie is part of Moët Hennessy, the wine and spirits arm of French luxury goods group LVMH. He will be succeeded by Caspar MacRae, currently global marketing and business development director, from July 3.

Mr Moradpour has been in charge of the company, which owns and makes the Glenmorangie and Ardbeg single malts, since 2018. The business has delivered year-on-year growth throughout that period with operating profits of £30 million in 2021, up from £16m the previous year.

The Ardbeg Distillery on Islay (Image: The Glenmorangie Company)

During his time Mr Moradpour has overseen a number of multi-million pound investments in production facilities in Scotland while also steering the business through the downturn in the hospitality and travel retail sectors during the Covid pandemic.

Investments have included the installation of a new high-speed bottling line at Glenmorangie's facility at the Alba Campus in Livingston, which doubled previous capacity. Warehousing capacity has been expanded at the Glenmorangie distillery in Tain, where the company has also opened its Lighthouse innovation distillery.

In addition, the construction of a new still house at Ardbeg on Islay has doubled distilling capacity at the site.

As head of the company's marketing and commercial temas since 2018, Mr MacRae has worked alongside Mr Moradpour on these and other projects. Mr MacRae also developed award-winning campaigns for both whiskies, and has led a seven-fold growth in ecommerce sales since 2020.

“I’m very proud that since I joined the company we have made it a more sustainable business, a greater place to work and the business is in even better shape," Mr Moradpour said. "With Caspar’s leadership abilities and vision, I’m sure Glenmorangie and Ardbeg will raise the bar ever higher in the next chapter.”

Jonas Tåhlin, chief executive of the spirits division at Moët Hennessy, congratulated Mr Moradpour for his achievements at Glenmorangie and Ardbeg.

"Driving innovation and excellence, he has enabled the brands to flourish and grow, more than doubling their profits," Mr Tåhlin said. "I wish him success as he moves on within the LVMH family to Dom Pérignon.

"Caspar has already demonstrated his exceptional talent and leadership skills, and I have full confidence that the business will continue to thrive with him at the helm.”

Mr MacRae added: “I have always dreamed of leading brands as renowned as Glenmorangie and Ardbeg, so I am thrilled to take the baton from Thomas.

"I look forward to working with the teams here in Scotland and around the world as we continue on our mission to ensure the success of our brands, our workforce and the communities around our distilleries, long into the future.”