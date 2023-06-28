Brel, in the west end's Ashton Lane, will no longer be a real living wage employer, meaning a drop in wages of around 50p to 90p an hour for employees.

Outwith London, the national minimum wage in the UK is £10.18 for those under 23 and £10.42 for those over 23.

The real living wage is £10.90 for everyone over the age of 18.

Bryan Simpson, the Unite union’s lead organiser, told STV News that the Unite Hospitality branch is now urging the bar to backtrack on the plans.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨



Workers at Brel in Glasgow have been told that they will no longer be paid the real living wage and will be reduced to minimum wage.



Our reps shall be meeting @itisoncom tomorrow to appeal.



The parent company made £5.5m in 2021 (most recent figures). — Unite Hospitality (@FairHospitality) June 27, 2023

He said: “For such a profitable company to decide (with very little notice given to workers) to revoke their commitment to the real living wage is not just morally reprehensible, it may present a breach of contract and failure to consult with staff.

"On Wednesday we will be meeting with It Is On’s head of finance, in a last ditch attempt to resolve this dispute.

"We hope that he make the right decision to invest in the workers who actually make the profit, by overturning this decision and paying them the wages they need to live."

Brel and itison have been approached for comment.