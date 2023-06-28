National Express, which operates services to Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow north of the border, is believed to have implemented the policy recently.

Passengers have been taking to Twitter to share their surprise at the invitations to tip drivers, which have appeared on stickers on coach windows.

The stickers read: “Enjoyed your day today? If you would like to tip your driver to say thank you, please so. It’s entirely up to you and your driver keeps 100% of all tips. Thanks you.”

A tweet by popular travel vlogger Paul Lucas has sparked much debate online about the move.

The tweet, accompanied by an image of one of the stickers, read: “Saw this on a National Express bus yesterday…er, no, we don’t tip drivers here. Pay your drivers properly and keep making sure they are paid a fair wage.

“A company trying to introduce tipping by habit by its customers is always a pretext to denying pay rises in the future (well you can get X in tips!”). Resist tip culture in the UK.”

Since being posted on Wednesday morning, the tweet has gained over 90,000 views.

One person responded by tweeting: “Embarrassing”, while another person wrote: “This is the top of a slippery slope”.

A fellow passenger who also spotted one of the stickers tweeted: “On the window of the National Express bus it says we can tip our driver. What dystopian future am I living in that its my responsibility to pay the drivers?”

A fourth, writing in favour of the policy, tweeted: “Is it just me that thinks this is great. From working in the service industry, most major companies are trying to encourage tups as a card bonus sometimes retained by the company and sometimes tips are banned. It used to be commonplace to tip a coach driver too.”

While a fifth wrote: “Don’t see any reason why not. Good to see if they provide a good service they’ll keep 100% of it. And yes pay them more.”

A spokesperson for National Express told The Herald: "Our drivers play a vital role in providing the highest standards of service for our customers, helping them get to where they need to be. We pay our drivers a fair and competitive wage and do not expect tips to make up part of their salary. However we know that many drivers go above and beyond, and when we surveyed customers we found that many wanted to thank their drivers for a brilliant service, but were unsure if it was acceptable.

"So we have made it clear to customers that tipping is not expected but is welcome should they wish to thank their driver for a great service, with all tips entirely kept by them. We firmly believe that tips are a thank you - 41% of drivers surveyed recently saying that they regularly receive tips and it's a welcome boost to morale."