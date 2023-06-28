A UK tech start-up has relocated it head offices to Aberdeen in a bid to accelerate its growth.
Consumer app ZIPZERO, which launched at the end of 2019, allows users to earn funds from sharing details of in-store and online purchases.
The company’s new base will be ONE Tech Hub in Aberdeen, which occupies the historic former Gray’s School of Art building.
READ MORE: Scottish whisky chief goes out on a high
ZIPZERO CEO Mohsin Rashid said of the move: “Scotland is the most fertile land for UK tech.
“There are a number of programmes driving growth in the tech sector, and the connection between industry innovators and academia is particularly strong.
“All this has helped to create a thriving tech community; ideas are easy to share, inspiration is readily found, and people are excited by the prospects of innovation – we’re very excited to be here.”
Leah Pape, head of high growth services at Scottish Enterprise, said: “Supporting the development of innovative digital scale-up businesses is very important to the Scottish economy.
“That supportive environment and access to Scotland’s deep pool of tech talent were important factors in Zipzero’s relocation.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here