Consumer app ZIPZERO, which launched at the end of 2019, allows users to earn funds from sharing details of in-store and online purchases.

The company’s new base will be ONE Tech Hub in Aberdeen, which occupies the historic former Gray’s School of Art building.

READ MORE: Scottish whisky chief goes out on a high

ZIPZERO CEO Mohsin Rashid said of the move: “Scotland is the most fertile land for UK tech.

“There are a number of programmes driving growth in the tech sector, and the connection between industry innovators and academia is particularly strong.

“All this has helped to create a thriving tech community; ideas are easy to share, inspiration is readily found, and people are excited by the prospects of innovation – we’re very excited to be here.”

Leah Pape, head of high growth services at Scottish Enterprise, said: “Supporting the development of innovative digital scale-up businesses is very important to the Scottish economy.

“That supportive environment and access to Scotland’s deep pool of tech talent were important factors in Zipzero’s relocation.”