The Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) has contacted a small number of schools to inform them that Gaelic-medium National 5 Modern Studies papers have been damaged and cannot now be marked.

Affected pupils’ grades will therefore not be linked to an exam but will instead be based on existing material such as prelim scores. The revelation has led to warnings that some pupils could be disadvantaged and receive lower grades than they deserve.

The Herald understands that the materials were affected by the recent fire at the Stornoway County Hotel, where the papers were being stored. The blaze occurred on Wednesday 21 June and no casualties were reported.

Read More: Fire rips through County Hotel as firefighters battle blaze

The loss of the exam papers has forced the SQA to use its ‘established contingency process’, although details of this have not been made available. It is not clear what materials will be used to determine final awards, or whether grades will be based strictly on existing work as opposed to estimates of students’ likely exam performance.

It is also unclear what additional material could be provided as the coursework components of Modern Studies had been removed due to the ongoing impact of the pandemic. Internal unit assessments are no longer used in National 5 and Higher courses after being scrapped by John Swinney several years ago.

In recent years, non-exam materials have been used by the SQA on the basis of ‘demonstrated attainment’. This means that A, B or C grades could only be awarded if the pupil had already produced acceptable work at that standard, but any likely further development before the end of the course would not be counted.

Speaking anonymously to The Herald, one teacher warned that replicating this approach and relying on prelim evidence risked leaving some pupils at a significant disadvantage: “Schools should have prelim evidence but as we know kids often perform better two or three months later. Course work doesn’t really count and we don’t have unit assessments anymore.”

They added that the situation is particularly ‘frustrating’ as the problem would be unlikely to affect English language papers, which are digitised by the SQA prior to marking.

An SQA spokesperson said: “SQA invoked its established contingency process when it became clear the candidates’ scripts could not be marked. We are working closely with the centres of the affected candidates who have confirmed they will supply alternative evidence.

Read More: Teachers 'seriously upset' after council informs of job losses in last week of term

“It is for the centres, who know their learners best, to use their professional judgement about informing their learners at this time.

“When determining the final award, we will take account of all available information and data. This will ensure that we reach the best outcome for the affected candidates.”

Pam Duncan-Glancy, Scottish Labour’s education spokesperson, said: “This is a very serious incident that will raise eyebrows across Scotland. We simply cannot have Gaelic medium pupils being disadvantaged due to this bizarre situation.

“No pupil’s results should be damaged by this farce. The pupils and parents affected must be informed now and a fair alternative marking process must be put in place.”

The Scottish Government was contacted for comment.