Company Bakery, which supplies leading delicatessens, cafés, restaurants and hotels, is relocating to the major Eskmills serviced business campus at Musselburgh.

The bakery, which produces more than 10,000 loaves and pastries a week and was founded in 2017, will be able to ramp up production at its new 6,000 sq ft site. Its workforce is expected to increase from the current 26 as the business recruits locally to expand out of its central Scotland stronghold.

Eskmills noted the bakery had “outgrown” its current premises in west Edinburgh, near Haymarket.

Company Bakery’s owners include Amy and Duncan Findlater of the Smith & Gertrude wine bars in Stockbridge and Portobello, as well as chef Ben Reade, formerly of the Edinburgh Food Studio, and Hollie Love Reid, owner of Nice Times Bakery in Edinburgh’s Morrison Street and Lovecrumbs in the city’s West Port.

The bakery operates a “pop-up” market from its current premises and hopes to offer a “more formal retail offering” at Eskmills, pending planning approval.

Eskmills noted that Company Bakery is a “wholesale supplier of breads and pastries to respected cheesemonger I J Mellis and a raft of highly-rated foodie institutions”.

It added: “Company’s signature sourdough loaf has proved a hit with established delis and suppliers such as IJ Mellis, The Refillery, and Root Down as well as premium hospitality operators like The Balmoral, Gleneagles, Prestonfield House Hotel, and the new Virgin Hotel in Edinburgh. Restaurant clients include Martin Wishart, The Witchery, Heron, and Graeme Cheevers’ Michelin-starred Unalome in Glasgow.

“The bakery also supplies the popular Drift restaurant in North Berwick and the Foraging Goat deli in Haddington, and local connections are important with almost all of Company’s flour sourced from East Lothian mills.”

Ms Findlater said: “Moving to East Lothian not only opens up more logistical options which will help grow the business but it gives us access to a different pocket of customers who are part of the area’s bustling food scene.

“Baking bread takes up a lot of room but, with the increased space available to us, we can address the high demand for our range of French butter pastries and we may well have to employ extra pastry chefs who we hope to recruit locally.”

Eskmills is home to more than 70 businesses, including high-growth, Nasdaq-listed microchip developer Allegro, online education pioneer IDI, and award-winning wedding and events company Hickory.

Centred around a picturesque courtyard, Eskmills consists of 10 historic buildings and is located on the site that was occupied by former fishing net manufacturer J W Stuart.

More than 500 people work at the modern office campus, in tourism, technology, design, health, finance, land and property management, training and charities.

Eskmills, noting its proximity to Edinburgh City Bypass would allow Company Bakery to develop new delivery routes, said: “The combination of a growing food scene and an upsurge in new housing developments across East Lothian were additional factors in the relocation.”

Nicole Pyper, marketing manager at Eskmills, said: “The Ivanhoe building is a recent addition to the Eskmills estate and we think we have found the ideal tenant as Company will be a focal point around which our community will thrive and grow.

“We are very excited that such a premium hospitality sector supplier is joining us at Eskmills and Company will not only introduce the very best bread, pastries and coffee, but will be a touchpoint for encouraging a culture and creating conversations in our talented business community.”

She added: “There is plenty of space for Company to grow their wholesale offering, but we are also delighted that they can provide a valued retail service to our existing tenants and the wider East Lothian community, and that we will play a part in their continuing success story.”

Ms Findlater said: “We’ve been looking for over a year for the ideal spot where we can have more space and really set up for the long haul, and we have found it at Eskmills. It’s important for us to be an active part of the community and to be accessible to trade and retail customers and we are confident we can replicate what we have achieved in Edinburgh at our new home in Musselburgh."

She added: "While we are predominantly a wholesale business, our market shop grew out of the Covid pandemic when restaurants were closed but people still wanted to buy our products, so Eskmills gives us the chance to develop more of a front-facing customer brand. We hope that, once the appropriate approvals are in place, we can open a retail shop with an attractive café element to it.”