The Scottish capital’s festivals almost doubled their contribution to the city’s economy last year compared to seven years ago, new research reveals.
After 3.2 million attendances generated by around 700,000 attendees, which is on par with FIFA World Cup of 3.4m, the economic impact in Edinburgh increased from £280 million in 2015 to £407m last year.
The independent study - conducted across the festivals in 2022 and surveying 22,000 people - shows that the Edinburgh Festivals continue to be “Scotland’s world-leading cultural brands”.
It found the cultural programmes deliver a major economic uplift to businesses, jobs and livelihoods in the city and further afield, helping to rebuild sectors devastated by the pandemic and an especially important boost during the cost of living crisis.
The festivals also have a stronger focus on fair work and local suppliers.
It found the festivals created 5,850 full-time equivalent jobs in Edinburgh last year set against 5,650 in 2015.
The research commissioned by Festivals Edinburgh also showed that 51% of spend was on accommodation, at around £85m, with 25% on food and drink, and a further 19% on shopping.
Simon Gage, chair of Festivals Edinburgh, said: “The positive impact our Festivals have on businesses, jobs and livelihoods is great news for the people of our city and country - and we need to ensure that this economic recovery is built on a solid foundation of good responsible growth, looking after our people, our place and our planet."
Mr Gage also said: “In this instance our impact is primarily felt by the tourism and hospitality sectors, not by the festivals themselves and the people who make them happen – in fact, their unique cultural programmes are hanging each year by a precarious financial thread, damaged by Covid lockdowns and over 15 years of declining investment.
“We call on all funders and supporters to come together to consider their long-term role in helping the Edinburgh Festivals remain Scotland’s world leading cultural brands and a crucial economic powerhouse for people’s jobs and livelihoods.”
Richard Naylor, director of research at BOP consulting, said: “This study confirms and further strengthens the key message from the earlier Impact Studies that the festivals are a major contributor to both the local Edinburgh economy and the national Scottish economy.
"This economic impact spreads far beyond the immediate cultural economy, with the biggest beneficiary businesses being those in the tourism and hospitality sectors.”
He added: “That the festivals have bounced back so strongly shows the importance of communal events in our post-pandemic world, with audiences and visitors increasingly seeking out unique cultural experiences such as the Edinburgh Festivals.”
