NFU Scotland has officially welcomed John Davidson as its new chief executive.
Mr Davidson is the former deputy chief executive at industry leadership body Scotland Food & Drink, which he joined in 2020 after a lengthy career in various senior roles across the Scottish Government, including private secretary to the former Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs, Richard Lochhead, and most recently as the head of food and drink at the Scottish Government.
The new NFU Scotland chief led the development of the new national food and drink strategy for Scotland, launched by First Minister Humza Yousaf at the Royal Highland Show last week.
Mr Davidson said: “I am delighted to join the union at such a pivotal time for the industry and am very much looking forward to working closely with the board and a hugely talented staff team. I believe the future of the industry is bright and I look forward to representing our members’ interests to ensure a vibrant and profitable future.”
Welcoming him to the organisation, NFU Scotland president Martin Kennedy said: “John has the leadership skills we need to drive forward the business of NFU Scotland and lead our team in delivering the best possible outcomes for our growing farming and crofting membership.”
Market round-up
Prime lamb prices at Newton Stewart yesterday followed recent encouraging trends to average 284p/kg and 285p/kg SQQ and sell to £149/head for Auchleach and Claycrop. Once again it was the better fleshed lambs that commanded a premium while leaner types met some resistance. A smaller consignment of cast sheep and hoggs came to less money on the week, selling to £130 for Texel ewes from Bougang while Texel tups from Blair sold to £122/head. Hoggs from Culmalzie sold to £121/head.
Prime cattle at Dumfries yesterday sold to 328p/kg for Limousin cross heifers from J. Jardine, Yett, while OTM cattle sold easily with beef cows from Barnbarroch selling to 215p/kg and dairy cows from Boreland selling to £1460/head. A shortage of lamb numbers meant a sellers’ market that saw prices peak at £156/head or 335p/kg for D&M Grierson, Shambellie Grange. Cast ewes easily maintained recent rates and sold to £128 for heavy ewes from Hartbush and to £94 for light Cheviot ewes from the same vendor. Tups were especially in demand and sold to £190/head for Auchenfad.
Prime lambs prices also held up well across the weights at Dingwall on Tuesday with 36kg to 45kg lambs averaging 271p/kg and selling to 281p/kg. Commercial lambs met with greater demand, their average of 145p/kg representing a healthy 10p rise on the week.
Grazing store cattle at Longtown on Tuesday met with a busy ringside of purchasers, ensuring that all classes were competitively bid for, with trade peaking at £1520 for a 13-month-old Limousin cross from Hudspeth. In the bullocks section, a 14-month-old cross of the same breeding sold to £1080 for Wanswood Hill.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here