Mr Davidson is the former deputy chief executive at industry leadership body Scotland Food & Drink, which he joined in 2020 after a lengthy career in various senior roles across the Scottish Government, including private secretary to the former Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs, Richard Lochhead, and most recently as the head of food and drink at the Scottish Government.

The new NFU Scotland chief led the development of the new national food and drink strategy for Scotland, launched by First Minister Humza Yousaf at the Royal Highland Show last week.

Mr Davidson said: “I am delighted to join the union at such a pivotal time for the industry and am very much looking forward to working closely with the board and a hugely talented staff team. I believe the future of the industry is bright and I look forward to representing our members’ interests to ensure a vibrant and profitable future.”

Welcoming him to the organisation, NFU Scotland president Martin Kennedy said: “John has the leadership skills we need to drive forward the business of NFU Scotland and lead our team in delivering the best possible outcomes for our growing farming and crofting membership.”

Market round-up

Prime lamb prices at Newton Stewart yesterday followed recent encouraging trends to average 284p/kg and 285p/kg SQQ and sell to £149/head for Auchleach and Claycrop. Once again it was the better fleshed lambs that commanded a premium while leaner types met some resistance. A smaller consignment of cast sheep and hoggs came to less money on the week, selling to £130 for Texel ewes from Bougang while Texel tups from Blair sold to £122/head. Hoggs from Culmalzie sold to £121/head.

Prime cattle at Dumfries yesterday sold to 328p/kg for Limousin cross heifers from J. Jardine, Yett, while OTM cattle sold easily with beef cows from Barnbarroch selling to 215p/kg and dairy cows from Boreland selling to £1460/head. A shortage of lamb numbers meant a sellers’ market that saw prices peak at £156/head or 335p/kg for D&M Grierson, Shambellie Grange. Cast ewes easily maintained recent rates and sold to £128 for heavy ewes from Hartbush and to £94 for light Cheviot ewes from the same vendor. Tups were especially in demand and sold to £190/head for Auchenfad.

Prime lambs prices also held up well across the weights at Dingwall on Tuesday with 36kg to 45kg lambs averaging 271p/kg and selling to 281p/kg. Commercial lambs met with greater demand, their average of 145p/kg representing a healthy 10p rise on the week.

Grazing store cattle at Longtown on Tuesday met with a busy ringside of purchasers, ensuring that all classes were competitively bid for, with trade peaking at £1520 for a 13-month-old Limousin cross from Hudspeth. In the bullocks section, a 14-month-old cross of the same breeding sold to £1080 for Wanswood Hill.