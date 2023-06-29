Marchmar is a "quality mixed livestock farm of scale in a popular farming region" in the northeast of Scotland, said agent Strutt & Parker.

The land extends to about 1,310 acres in total. There are 51 acres of arable land, 31 acres of grass leys, 390 acres of permanent grass, 593 acres of rough grazing and 216 acres of forestry.

Douglas Orr, associate director at Strutt & Parker, said: “The sale of Marchmar is an exceptional opportunity.

"It is not just the chance to purchase a quality livestock farm located in the heart of one of Scotland’s most popular farming regions, but one that has additional income streams already in place.

“Given the interest in the Scottish farmland market has shifted in recent years and a stronger emphasis has been placed on the green potential of land, the opportunities for woodland creation and its wind turbine make this farm a highly desirable prospect. We expect to receive high levels of interest."

The arable land is capable of producing a narrow range of crops and land capable of use as improved grassland.

The mix of open hill ground, rough grazing, permanent pasture, and temporary grass has potential for further woodland creation through the establishment of commercial conifer and broadleaf woodland.

There is a productive area of second-rotation commercial forestry that is spread across five main compartments already in place. The commercial area extends to approximately 216 acres and comprises predominantly a mix of high-yield class Sitka Spruce and Larch.

To the south of the farm steading is a 24kw C&F wind turbine which was installed in 2012. The turbine provides power to the farmhouse and farm steading as well as power being sold to the grid.

The average net income for the turbine is £14,000 per annum.

The farm is "well-presented" and includes two residential properties. There is a traditional Aberdeenshire farmhouse of stone and slate construction and a bungalow in an elevated south-westerly facing position below the farm steading.

The range of farm buildings provides versatility and used for both grain storage and livestock housing for up to 160 cows in the winter.

Marchmar is “situated amongst undulating topography and landscape that allows for fantastic views across surrounding farmland, including views towards the Cairngorms National Park and the River Don Valley to the southwest”, the agent added.

It is available as two lots or as a whole for offers over £3 million.

