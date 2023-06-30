INDEPENDENT UK legal firm Shepherd and Wedderburn has reported a solid 12 months, supporting clients with supporting clients with a mix of strong deal volumes and advisory work.
The Scottish-headquartered firm which has offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen, London, and Dublin, said that in the year to April 30. 2023, its banking and finance team advised clients including banks, financial institutions, public bodies, and corporate borrowers on over 140 deals with a total value of more than £125 billion.
Shepherd and Wedderburn relocates its Edinburgh headquarters
Fiona Buchanan, head of banking and finance at Shepherd and Wedderburn, said the positive deal volume illustrates the banking and finance team’s effectiveness in winning new mandates from new and existing clients.
“Despite the economic challenges, cost of living and higher interest rate environment, our clients have remained active in the clean energy, healthcare, technology, retail, real estate and financial sectors, reflecting the strength of the firm’s expertise in these sectors, which are of critical importance to the economy,” she noted.
Looking ahead, she said the team’s main objective would be to assist clients in navigating the “ever-shifting landscape”, adding: “We have continued to invest in developing our team, with several new hires during the year, and in technology that enables us to better support our clients.
“Collaborating with clients on the full range of mandates, from bilateral bank facilities to large-scale infrastructure projects, while continually striving to innovate how we deliver excellent service, is key,” she said.
“Looking ahead, with the green recovery a core part of many clients’ agendas, our experience advising on some of the UK’s largest clean energy projects to date sees us well placed to assist clients towards a more sustainable and resilient future.
“We are also ideally positioned to advise clients in relation to major changes in the law which were recently enacted in the Scottish Parliament, and which will make it easier for businesses to raise finance in Scotland.”
Shepherd and Wedderburn delivers multi-jurisdictional legal advice across every business sector and provides the full range of private client services, with clients ranging from FTSE and Aim-listed companies to public sector organisations and individuals.
