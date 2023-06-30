Part of the aim is to cut red tape amid bitter wrangling over regulation and taxes.

The Scottish Government was urged to press forward with action to address concerns around issues including business rates, staff shortages and recycling policy as the New Deal for Business Group, made up of senior politicians and business figures and answerable to the First Minister, recommended reforms across such key areas.

It is part of a wider move meant to rebuild the relationship with business in Scotland amid clashes over policies ranging from banning alcohol advertising to the shelved deposit return scheme, as well as concerns over non-domestic, or business, rates.

It recommended reforms to rates to be kept under review to help deliver the "most competitive environment to do business whilst also supporting our communities".

It also called for a return of the Independent Regulatory Review Group, which was set up by the previous Labour/Liberal Democrat administration in 2004 in order to improve the regulatory environment for business.

The organisation was stood down in 2020 during the Covid pandemic.

Dr Poonam Malik, co-chair of the NDBG and head of investments at Strathclyde University, described members' "desire for change" and "positive mindset".

Neil Gray, Wellbeing Economy Secretary, who also co-chaired the group, said: "The Scottish Government is listening to business and is committed to taking forward these recommendations to deliver a wellbeing economy with sustainability and fairness at its heart that allows business and, in turn, society, to thrive."

David Lonsdale, director of the Scottish Retail Consortium, said that Scottish Ministers “moved swiftly” to engage and listen to business over recent weeks and “the tone and thrust of the proposed new accord with commerce is encouraging”.

He said: “Ministers have responded positively to our suggestions on regulation. Resuscitating the mothballed Regulatory Review Group, properly implementing impact assessments at the inception of new policy initiatives, introducing common commencement dates, and providing clarity over the regulatory pipeline are all measures businesses can back.

“That’s crucial as a welter of devolved regulatory issues are in the pipeline, including restrictions on alcohol marketing in stores, a coffee cup levy, new rules on selling foods in-store which are high in salt and sugar, and a review of minimum unit pricing."

He also said: "Ultimately, the manner with which new regulations are developed and tax decisions are made, and whether ministers both listen and act on the reasonable concerns of industry, will define whether the accord marks a step change in relations between business and government.

“These are undoubtedly positive first steps, but Scottish Ministers will need to follow through on these promises if they want to boost business investment and deliver economic growth.”

The Scottish Licensed Trade Association said the report provided a more positive outlook.

Colin Wilkinson, SLTA managing director, said: “This renewed engagement with businesses gives the licensed trade and hospitality sector hope at a time when many are struggling to survive, find staff, and meet the costs of soaring utility bills.

“Businesses in cities, towns and villages across Scotland need support if they are to be part of efforts to rejuvenate communities, boost economic growth and create jobs.”

Sara Thiam, chief executive of the Scottish Council for Development and Industry, said: “We support the resetting of the relationship with business and the recommendations identified to engage more effectively with business on regulation and the reform of non-domestic rates.”

Julie Ashworth, chair of IoD Scotland, said: “Ensuring effective engagement between business and Government is a core aim of IoD Scotland, and the NDBG allowed us to do just that by communicating the needs and interests of our members across the country.”