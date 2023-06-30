West Invervar Wood & River in Perthshire is being marketed by John Clegg & Co.

The asset is described as “not something that launches to the market every day”.

The sale of Wester Invervar Wood & River includes ownership to the midpoint of a stretch of the River Lyon that flows east past the property, John Clegg & Co noted, adding: “The river, designated as a Special Area of Conservation, provides excellent trout fishing from its banks.”

Harry Graham, associate director at John Clegg & Co, said: “The combination of woodland and a beautiful stretch of a river in such a picturesque part of Scotland is not something that launches to the market every day.

“It gives the purchaser the opportunity to enjoy all that comes with this exceptionally rare property, from fishing for trout from the banks of the river to spotting otters in the water. It would be your own slice of Scottish paradise.”

John Clegg & Co said Wester Invervar Wood & River is also home to a “vast array of wildlife, with otters, ospreys, kingfishers and beavers frequently spotted there”.

It added: “The private access to the river means a host of leisure and recreational activities can be enjoyed, including kayaking, canoeing, paddle boarding, rafting and wild swimming. Subject to the necessary consents, the purchaser could create mooring to give easier means of entry to the water.”

The woodland, extending to 4.25 hectares, was planted under a Farm Woodland Premium Scheme in 1989 and contains an attractive array of mixed broadleaves including birch, rowan, ash and sycamore, the agent said.

It added: “This diverse mosaic of species is accompanied by pockets of open ground that feed down to the riverbank, creating a woodland that can be enjoyed all year round.”