However, as Stephen McCallion, the Founder and CEO of ZLX Business Solutions notes, the rules governing schemes such as the R&D Tax Credits scheme and the Patent Box scheme, are complex and easy to get wrong. As a result, many organisations fail to claim what is due to them, he warns.

McCallion launched ZLX in 2019 as a specialist advisory firm focused on providing consultancy services to companies to help them claim R&D tax credits.

“This is a specialist field. Our team is led by highly skilled engineers and accountants who can help companies to quickly identify projects that are eligible for tax relief. This includes investments in new products, services, software and processes,” McCallion says.

A key part of ensuring the success of any claim put to HMRC for tax credits is providing properly researched and prepared claims, backed by evidence that HMRC recognises.

According to McCallion, the firm has helped clients recoup anything from £10,000 to £600,000 in money paid out to clients under the R&D tax credit scheme.

The firm also helps clients put forward claims for tax relief under the UK’s Patent Box scheme.

Stephen McCallion, CEO of ZLX Business Solutions

This is a scheme designed to encourage companies to keep and commercialise intellectual property in the UK. Qualifying companies can claim a lower rate of Corporation Tax, reduced to just 10%, on their worldwide sales profits from products that include UK-patented inventions.

The rules here too, are complicated and companies can easily miss out or have their claims rejected. So here too, excellent consultancy support can make all the difference, McCallion notes.

As a professional engineer, McCallion began his career with Shell, then gained further experience in the food and drinks sector. Before founding ZLX, he worked for a Japanese company with a strong R&D capability and was involved in helping to secure R&D tax credits for the company.

“It was clear to me that there was a real need in the market for a specialist consultancy to help organisations navigate their way through the regulations. We focus on providing authoritative technical support that combines engineering and accountancy expertise to our clients. Our team is 36 strong and has a very wide range of technical and financial experience to provide support to clients. As a result, our clients’ successes in claiming tax relief and R&D Tax Credits is way above the national average,” he comments.

In many technology and engineering companies, the engineers and technical experts involved in R&D will report to an operations director or the CEO and will have very little to do with the finance function.

This complicates the task of ensuring compliance with HMRC rules when submitting claims for R&D credits since tax is not their first consideration. Similarly, the finance function will often be somewhat at sea when trying to put together the technical evidence required to support these claims.

“HMRC have said that they want to see UK companies sharpening up their approach to submitting R&D tax credit claims. They see far too many poor submissions that fail to meet HMRC’s compliance requirements, and that do not follow HMRC’s guidelines for submitting successful claims. This is where our technical expertise can make all the difference,” McCallion says. He points out that according to HMRC, a large percentage of the claims submissions to HMRC are simply not robust enough and do not comply with requirements.

“What we are seeing, unfortunately, is that many smaller R&D consultancy companies are withdrawing from providing R&D tax credit services to accountancy firms. This is particularly the case since HMRC introduced new regulations around the tax credits on 1st April 2023. These increase the number of checks HMRC is making on R&D tax credit claims and makes it still more complex to achieve a successful claim,”

he says.

Benefits of Patent Box

Patent Box is another hugely important scheme, though this only comes into play where an organisation or company has successfully patented an invention. Under the Patent Box regime, Corporate Tax falls from the usual 25% to just 10%, as mentioned.

“This tax reduction is a huge incentive to companies to patent their inventions, particularly since it applies to the whole of a company’s worldwide revenues on the sales of products containing the patented invention,” McCallion comments.

By way of contrast, the R&D Tax Credits regime is designed to give companies a cash-back incentive on the money they have spent on qualifying R&D within their business.

“This can be very significant,” McCallion says. “It can amount to anything up to 30% of their R&D spend. The average claim value in the UK for R&D tax credits is £55,000 and can be very significantly more for a large company. Companies also need to take note that if HMRC feels that a particular claim contains inaccurate information, the company concerned can face a penalty that may amount to 100% of the value of the claim being made.

“In the past, what we saw was a lot of people helping companies to complete R&D tax credit claims that were not properly qualified to do so – hence the poorly supported and rejected claims that HMRC has commented on. Unfortunately, the new regime introduced on 1st April for R&D tax credit claims looks to us to be aimed squarely at small to medium-sized companies, which are the backbone and foundation of the UK’s economy.

“This is not a DIY area. Companies need to see that they are properly advised in order to avoid either being penalised by HMRC or having their claims rejected,” he comments.

zlx.co.uk

