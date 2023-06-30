I remember being particularly excited when Silverburn Shopping Centre in Glasgow opened its huge glass doors in 2007.

As the newest and shiniest retail offering with around 100 shops to explore, at the time it was the latest addition to the variety of shopping centres on offer both in and out of town.

Since then, our approach to shopping has changed.

With everything available online, people often window shop and research purchases online before buying. To entice shoppers through their physical doors, the retail offer needs to add something different.

Retail now needs to be a destination and a source of enjoyment and entertainment. To do this, developers are widening their offer – creating spaces to spend the day.

Going to the shops is no longer just that, it may also involve a visit to the cinema, spending time in a community space, listening to live music or comedy, and partaking in a variety of food and drinks.

Take St James Shopping Centre in Edinburgh for example. Completed in the late 1960s, it hosted 41,800 sqm of retail space.

The £1 billion St James Quarter development which now sits in its place hosts a shopping hub with 80 different retailers, restaurants including a variety of independent food offers in the Bonnie & Wild food hall, Scotland’s first W Hotel, Everyman Cinema, Aparthotel, residential apartments, and parking.

‘Placemaking’ like this seeks to create spaces in a collaborative way where people want to work, live, and play – promoting their health and happiness. These spaces are designed to be part of the wider community, creating not simply properties but neighbourhoods and community spaces.

The proposed planning application to revitalise Edinburgh’s Ocean Terminal for example, cites 580 new homes, public parks and spaces to join the shopping offer and create a new ‘town centre’.

Similarly, Glasgow’s Buchanan Galleries looks set to very much continue the trend with current proposals from owner Landsec suggesting a vibrant and diverse mix of uses including community spaces and transport links.

Glasgow’s ‘feminist town planning’ strategy is likely to be a big part of these considerations, with a focus on creating safe and accessible spaces and transport links.

Many local authorities are looking to generate more housing within town and city centres and so mixed-use offerings which include affordable residential housing can be an attractive proposition in obtaining planning permission.

For investors, the spread of use classes may also be a consideration in spreading risk from retail or office-only investments in an ever-changing property market.

Sustainability is another driver for this trend. With increasing considerations for environmental impact from the public and local authorities, developments must take into consideration not only the environmental impact of the build but also of its use - including how users reach and access the development.

In considering how a development interacts with its community, existing transport links, encouraging electric vehicle use and other low-carbon travel are high on the agenda.

At Shepherd and Wedderburn in Edinburgh, we have recently moved to the new mixed-use development at 9 Haymarket Yards which once complete will host office, hotel, retail, and restaurant businesses.

Situated at Haymarket with easy transport links (and significantly fewer car parking spaces) we expect the vast majority of our workforce will reach the office by public transport or on bike.

These developments are of course not without challenge.

In addition to increasing inflation and construction costs, there is an added layer of complexity in managing the development of multi-use assets, both in the design and construction. In ensuring the development works for each of the relevant audiences, and once built there are of course added management headaches with such varied tenant use.

However, done well, mixed-use developments can revitalise city and town centres, creating destinations where people want to work, live and play; embedding them in the community as a place to spend time and ensuring the sustainability of the developments for the longer term.

That is the true test and success of any mixed-use development.

