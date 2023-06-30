The Old Vale Bar in Alexandria has been put up for auction with a guide price of £89,500-plus.
Property auctioneer Auction House Scotland, which is selling the property, said the pub had a “fantastic reputation”.
It added that the pub “is run with a full complement of staff, and trading information can be made available to seriously interested parties after a formal viewing of the property”.
Operating as a wet sales only business, the premises is approximately 91 square metres (979 square feet) over ground and lower ground floor levels, with what Auction House Scotland describes as “a well-presented open interior offering a variety of table and bar seating”.
The property also includes customer toilets and a small staff area to the rear of the bar.
Auction House Scotland said: “The well-established pub with regular live music nights enjoys a prominent end terrace location on Main Street in Alexandria and is instantly recognisable due to its distinct wall mural.”
Mandi Cooper, managing director for Auction House Scotland, said: “With a fantastic reputation as one of the most popular public houses in the area, and in great condition throughout, the Old Vale Bar presents an excellent opportunity for someone who has always dreamt of running their own pub.
“Its location, prominently positioned on Alexandria Main Street and less than two miles from the scenic landscapes of Loch Lomond, offers a great place for both operating a business and living. Anyone interested in finding out more about the bar should get in touch with our office.”
