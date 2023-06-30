Real estate advisor CBRE said it has completed the off-market sale of The Forsyth Building in Glasgow on behalf of Ambassador Group.

It was purchased by a London-based private investor for £9.7 million, represented by Landswood De Coy.

Sited on the corner of Gordon Street and Renfield Street in the heart of Glasgow city centre, The Forsyth Building comprises a landmark Grade-B listed, mixed-use office and retail/leisure building.

Historically known as Forsyth Department Store, the building was recently refurbished by Ambassador Group.

It is currently let to tenants including Burger King, Greggs, Miller Samuel, Moray Group, Davies Group and Digitonic.

Martyn Brown, director at CBRE, said: “We’re pleased to confirm the off-market sale of this quality, mixed-use asset.

"With a strong tenant mix and a prime location, the sale offers the purchaser the potential to take advantage of multiple asset management opportunities.”

Chris Richardson, managing director of Ambassador Investments, said: “We’re delighted to be able to complete our asset management plan and sell this iconic piece of Glasgow architecture, which is now a thriving mixed-use building, to a buyer who we believe has the same passion for the asset and for Glasgow as we did.

"We undertook a significant refurbishment of the building during our ownership and worked hard to deliver a sustainable and accessible building with great tenants.”

'Slice of Scottish paradise' for sale

A broadleaf woodland in what is described as a “spectacular glen setting”, offering private access to a stretch of the River Lyon, has been put up for sale at offers over £100,000.

West Invervar Wood & River in Perthshire is being marketed by John Clegg & Co.

Shepherd and Wedderburn reports strong deal activity

Legal firm Shepherd and Wedderburn has reported a solid 12 months, supporting clients with a mix of strong deal volumes and advisory work.

The Scottish-headquartered firm which has offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen, London, and Dublin, said that in the year to April 30, 2023, its banking and finance team advised clients including banks, financial institutions, public bodies, and corporate borrowers on over 140 deals with a total value of more than £125 billion.