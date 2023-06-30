Luxury automotive brand Genesis, sponsor of the Scottish Open golf tournament in July, is set to open its first studio in Scotland.
Situated across three units over two floors, the 4,300sq ft showroom at Multrees Walk in Edinburgh will be the South Korean brand's third retail outlet in the UK. Opening on July 10, it will create 12 new jobs including retail and support assistants and on-site product experts.
Located off the east side of St Andrew Square, Multrees Walk opened in 2002 with the launch of Harvey Nichols and is home to other exclusive retailers such as Louis Vuitton, Canada Goose, Burberry, Max Mara and Johnstons of Elgin. The new Genesis studio is the first of its kind outside of London.
Genesis, the premium car brand of Hyundai, launched in the UK in 2021 with the opening of its retail studio concepts in the Westfield London shopping centre. That was followed by Battersea Power Station in 2022.
READ MORE: Vertu off to a fast start amid resiliency in used car prices
Featuring the electric GV70 SUV, the gallery-style studio is inspired by Korean architecture and minimalist interior design.
“This is our first studio opening outside of London and just goes to demonstrate the importance of the Scottish market to the Genesis brand," said Andrew Pilkington, managing director of Genesis UK. “While we initially launched in London and the south-east of England, some of our first sales in the UK were in Scotland.
“We are looking forward to welcoming new guests to the brand, demonstrating our unique hospitality focus on Multrees Walk, as well as seeing more Genesis cars on the road in Scotland.”
Leigh Aitchison, centre manager at Multrees Walk, added: “We are delighted to welcome Genesis to Multrees Walk which will enhance the existing offering of luxury brands, including Louis Vuitton, Harvey Nichols and Burberry and look forward to the opening of the impressively designed studio on the 10th July."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here