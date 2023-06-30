Situated across three units over two floors, the 4,300sq ft showroom at Multrees Walk in Edinburgh will be the South Korean brand's third retail outlet in the UK. Opening on July 10, it will create 12 new jobs including retail and support assistants and on-site product experts.

Located off the east side of St Andrew Square, Multrees Walk opened in 2002 with the launch of Harvey Nichols and is home to other exclusive retailers such as Louis Vuitton, Canada Goose, Burberry, Max Mara and Johnstons of Elgin. The new Genesis studio is the first of its kind outside of London.

Genesis, the premium car brand of Hyundai, launched in the UK in 2021 with the opening of its retail studio concepts in the Westfield London shopping centre. That was followed by Battersea Power Station in 2022.

Featuring the electric GV70 SUV, the gallery-style studio is inspired by Korean architecture and minimalist interior design.

“This is our first studio opening outside of London and just goes to demonstrate the importance of the Scottish market to the Genesis brand," said Andrew Pilkington, managing director of Genesis UK. “While we initially launched in London and the south-east of England, some of our first sales in the UK were in Scotland.

“We are looking forward to welcoming new guests to the brand, demonstrating our unique hospitality focus on Multrees Walk, as well as seeing more Genesis cars on the road in Scotland.”

Leigh Aitchison, centre manager at Multrees Walk, added: “We are delighted to welcome Genesis to Multrees Walk which will enhance the existing offering of luxury brands, including Louis Vuitton, Harvey Nichols and Burberry and look forward to the opening of the impressively designed studio on the 10th July."