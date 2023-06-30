Recently authorised to present the International Baccalaureate (IB) diploma programme for its senior students, this independent school is now the only one in Scotland to offer uninterrupted IB schooling for all its pupils, from primary level right up to the final years of school education.

It is a unique selling point for the relatively new school which has worked hard to secure the status since its inception, first passing the rigorous assessment for the primary and middle years IB programmes, before acquiring full IB accreditation this year in time for its oldest pupils to begin their last two years at the establishment.

With a presence in over 150 countries and over 5,000 IB World Schools worldwide, the International Baccalaureate is a globally renowned leader in international education.

It is designed to develop well-rounded and open-minded individuals through the application of student-centred learning, and is a qualification highly sought after by top universities across the globe.

Fairview International School, formed in Malysia in 1978, is among the world’s best-performing private schools delivering the IB, with a proven track record of graduates consistently achieving a pass rate of 100 per cent.

The Stirlingshire school’s reputation for teaching in a wider context through the IB curriculum to provide children with newfound self-confidence and a critical approach to learning, for both academic and personal development, has seen its student intake increase by 75% for the year 2022-23.

Students at Fairview are taught about how everything in life is connected.

For example, if students are studying topics like Business & Economics within Individuals and Societies (I&S), then that subject matter is carried through in maths, language, and every other subject in the curriculum, encouraging them to make connections and broaden their understanding of the world around them.

Using innovative technology in the classroom, students develop the skills they will need to succeed in the modern workforce.

Gillian Wilson, who helped the school achieve its full IB status, said she was delighted the team had succeeded.

“We believe an IB education is the best education we can provide for our young people and as a result of having this programme I would say we create the right environment for creative thinking, as well as for entrepreneurship,” she said.

“Students have to think and they have to learn how to learn. We don’t overindulge them and we don’t list facts that they have to recall at exam time. They are being taught what is called 21st-century skills or transferable skills, rather than being fed knowledge that can be easily referenced anyway. They have to learn to think on their feet because we are trying to produce students who are ‘future ready’ and can cope with whatever life throws at them.”

Ms Wilson added: “What we are offering has the added benefit of producing entrepreneurs as well as every other successful type of person because it is a ‘future proofing’ education - one that really develops pupils’ skillsets and allows them to flourish in areas that they are good at. It really brings the best out of every child.”

Ms Wilson said the reason IB education is so highly regarded throughout the world is because of its academic rigour as well as the depth and breadth of the qualifications offered in each subject.

The range of subjects is wide and senior students take a Theory of Knowledge course which develops critical thinking by encouraging students to question and debate the validity of knowledge and ideas.

They also undertake an extended essay of 4000 words where they research a topic of their own choice, justifying their research methods.

“It is extremely good preparation for university because through it they learn how to research and write up a topic to a deadline,” said Ms Wilson.

The extended essay follows on from the personal project in the middle years programme where students again choose their own topic, identify a learning goal and what they want to achieve through working on the project.

The report they write at the end should reflect on how the project has benefited them and any contribution it has made to society.

The school has recently announced it has created five new scholarship positions for students aged 15 plus looking to complete their education under the IB curriculum.

The school’s new Diploma Programme (DP) Scholarship positions, available for Academic Excellence or All-Round Achievement, will cover 50% of the successful students’ school fees, seeing them through their final two years at school (5th and 6th Year/Year 12 and 13).

Accessibly located on the central belt of Scotland, Fairview is now accepting applications from prospective DP scholarship students for enrolment in the upcoming academic year, beginning August 2023.

David Hicks, Fairview International School, Bridge of Allan Headteacher, pictured above, said: “Through our new scholarship offering, we are looking to find five exceptional students with a passion for learning, to join our community here at Fairview. Our DP Scholarship positions will be offered to students with outstanding academic achievements who show an aptitude for commitment.

“By bringing in these additional scholarships, we hope to support a number of talented students through their final years at school to engage in their passions while preparing for their next steps in life. For senior students considering joining the school at this stage in their education, one of the greater benefits of enrolling in the IBDP is the desirability of that qualification from universities and further education institutions.

“Additionally, those who are awarded a scholarship will have access to the school’s wonderful resources, including international educators, global connections, and exceptional universal learning opportunities. With our new Diploma HUB open exclusively to our DP students, senior students also have a recently refurbished space to socialise and study.”



