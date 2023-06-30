Brought to you by
COVAULT
SCOTTISH commercial property developer CoVault Workspace is currently in the final stages of development for their newest branch in Paisley which is set to open for business in early July.
Located on McFarlane Street, CoVault’s latest venture sits in a prominent industrial and business locale. Situated directly adjacent to the A726 and just 30 seconds from the M8, the site sees an annual daily traffic flow of approximately 24,000 motor vehicles.
Fraser Sutherland, Commercial Director at CoVault Workspace commented: “We are delighted to open our latest CoVault location for business on McFarlane Street.
“The rate and scale of development on this project has been phenomenal and we can’t wait to open the site to local businesses this summer.”
With Glasgow’s City Centre less than a 30-minute journey away by car or train, CoVault McFarlane Street benefits from excellent connections to the greater Glasgow and surrounding areas.
Paisley’s three major train stations are all within walking distance, with Paisley St. James station approximately six minutes away on foot – making CoVault an excellent option for those who commute to work by rail.
With a total workspace area of approximately 9,000 SQFT available to rent, CoVault McFarlane Street will offer a range of high-quality light industrial units; suitable for a range of small and medium business types.
The completion of McFarlane Street’s development, where Vicky Scott was the Project Director, will see CoVault Workspace open the 18th branch in their portfolio, with sister locations linked across Scotland in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dundee, Stirling and more.
John McGlynn, founder of Scottish Capital and investor of CoVault, is “delighted to see the finishing touches being added to CoVault’s latest endeavour, at one of Paisley’s most prime business locations. Most of these units are reserved already – and we haven’t even cut the ribbon!”
For further information, please visit: www.covaultworkspace.com/locations/mcfarlane-street
