Working alongside his father, Robert Capper Snr, and Uncle, Brian Capper, they’ve turned WRC into an organisation whose turnover now exceeds £18 million, with plans to increase this to between £25m-£30m in the next five years.

As well as celebrating 25 years of growth and innovation, the company has also been at the forefront of transforming the public’s perception of the waste industry: from a time when many companies were seen as potentially disruptive through the supposed possibility of noise and pollution, organisations such as WRC are now lauded instead for their impeccable contribution to environmental considerations through only the highest standards of workmanship and presentation.

Ultimately, at WRC it’s family that matters most, with Robert hoping one of his own four children will have the drive and passion to push WRC forward for many decades to follow.

The incredible story of WRC Recycling begins with the beef and arable farming family moving from Northern Ireland to Scotland when Robert was seven.

When a small packaging waste recycling company came up for sale it struck the family it would make a fine additional business for the farm.

That was 1998 and a company was set up in a rented unit in Linwood, working with polyethylene foam that was used to protect new computers.

In 2002, when work began to go to Eastern European, a new site was acquired in Johnstone.

WRC knew the business at that stage needed to diversify because the market was dwindling and this location could deal in different types of plastic for customers throughout Scotland and Ireland.

In 2015 the company bought a bigger site in Inchinnan, near Glasgow Airport, where £6 million was spent in development.

Moving in in 2017, it diversified into skips and paper shredding until it has now found Inchinnan at capacity.

Once again, it is seeking out and inviting fresh opportunities to diversify, with a particularly keen eye on acquisition.

The scale of WRC’s operations – and unquestionable growth – is reflected in the fact last year it opened a new £4m material recovery facility (MRF). This has boosted internal operations, marking it out as a market-leader in the recycling industry.

When it started off in Linwood it had five employees. This grew to 25 when it relocated to Johnstone, and now, the business holds a staff of 70 at its current premises in Inchinnan.

To meet its new needs a recruitment drive will further boost the WRC family, especially in areas such as skilled drivers.

Not surprisingly, given its very evident family-focused ethos, employees are considered extended members of the WRC clan. “The key thing after 25 years is this is a still a real family business and that’s all about every one of the employees too,” notes Andrea Scott, WRC’s Finance Director.

“We are only going to go from strength to strength, and we will get that right if we keep our sense of family drive and attract and retain good staff. That’s what the scale of our operation and our passion for investment, growth and people rely on.”

This ethos of feeling responsible for people explains why WRC is strong on community investments. It already works with local charities and organisations, including Cash4Kids and St Vincent’s Hospice. Of course, healthy communities rely on healthy environments and today, as part of a much bigger environmental policy, WRC is ensuring non-recyclable material is being sent to create Solid Recovered Fuel (SRF) to create ‘waste to energy’.

The SRF is used by cement kilns to replace fossil fuel mining and usage, thereby protecting valuable natural resources.

It’s innovation at its best and, while Colin Blakely, Commodities and Operations Director, acknowledges the key things for WRC growth are “investing in staff, new machinery and equipment”, he notes it relies, first and foremost, on creating good relationships with people.

It comes as no surprise, therefore, Robert Capper finishes our interview by asking The Herald to give a special thank-you to all of the employees, partners, and suppliers who have been instrumental in transforming WRC into what it is today.

