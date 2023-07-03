Glasgow-based Tough Construction was founded in 1974 and works mainly on projects for house builders throughout Central Scotland, Perthshire, Fife and Ayrshire.

It employs more than 500 people, who will now own the business through an Employee Ownership Trust.

Shareholders Bob Leishman, George Duncan and Kenny MacKenzie will retire following the completion of the transaction.

Mr Leishman said: "Our success is largely due to the loyal team we have at Tough Construction. We are fortunate that we have a low turnover relative to the sector, and that’s largely because we like to think we look after our people well, offering opportunities for training and development. A sale to a third party may have disrupted that.

Read More: 'A supreme failure': Affordable housing approvals in Scotland drop by 50 per cent

"This move to employee ownership allows the company to continue to offer excellent service to our clients, and secure employment for our people.

“A sale to an employee ownership trust lets us have our exit, knowing that the company is in safe hands. We have a talented leadership team ready to take over and it’s time for the old guard to step aside. So far, the news has been well received by staff and clients.

"It remains business as usual and that’s good news for everyone.”

Gary Hassan will become Commercial Director and Mhari Greer is promoted to Finance Director. They join Craig Lavery (construction director) and Gillian Beaton (procurement director) on the board, alongside Alistair Lauder who has been promoted to the position of managing director.

Mr Lauder welcomed the changes: “The shareholders are demonstrating tremendous vision in transferring their shareholding to the trust. I believe it is good for the company and for the employees.

"The company will celebrate its 50th year in business next year, it will be good to do that as an employee-owned business.

Read More: Last chance to get a year of The Herald from only £24 and a free Banksy gift

"It is a real privilege to be at the helm of such a great business at this exciting time. I’m confident that with the brilliant individuals we have working with us that the future for Tough Construction will be very bright.

"On behalf of everyone at Tough I would like to thank Bob, Kenny and George for their hard work and the opportunities they have created for all employees”.

Graham Cunning, Head of Corporate Finance in Scotland with accountancy firm Azets, which has been managing the transaction, said: “Azets are thrilled to have worked with the shareholders of Tough Construction to guide them towards completion of Scotland’s largest EOT to date. It has been a great pleasure working with George, Bob and Kenny on their succession planning process through to the transfer of the business to the staff.

“The sale to an EOT puts the future of the business in the capable hands of the new management team and their employees. We wish them every success with their plans and look forward to seeing Tough Construction continue to grow as an employee-owned business.”