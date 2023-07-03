The 67 St Bernards project, by Kelvin Properties, will see the former Edinburgh Furniture Initiative site make way for homes in Canonmills, on the edge of the city's UNESCO New Town.

The Logie Green Road development arrives when Scotland’s capital faces a “significant housing shortage”, with the firm saying the project can now press ahead following a challenging period for the building industry amid the impact of global supply chain issues and Covid.

Buyers can register interest in the 36 private apartments, with a mixture of one, two, and three-bedroom properties, at the six-storey development designed by architects CDA.

Among its features will be balconies, roof terraces, and a showpiece south-facing landscaped communal residents’ garden.

There will be a further 12 affordable homes situated at the development as part of the project accessed via a private stairwell.

It will also have solar panels and rain gardens, and the development will offer secure bike storage and electric vehicle charging points in a secure ground-floor car park.

Marc Taylor, director at Kelvin Properties, said the development brings desirable new properties to the Edinburgh market at a time when they are in high demand.

He said: “Everybody is aware that Edinburgh desperately needs new homes on the market, and the properties at 67 St Bernards will make an important contribution to the city.

“It’s a significant moment for Kelvin Properties, and for the Edinburgh property market. It’s been a challenging time for the industry, which has led to a shortage of new build properties across the city. However, prudent management has put us in the perfect position to press ahead and bring this exciting development to the capital.

“The high-spec properties will appeal to a wide-range of buyers, including families and professionals

“The extensive outdoor areas – including rooftop terraces and a large communal space – have a real ‘wow factor’, and have also been designed with modern lifestyles in mind around mental and physical health and wellbeing.”

The 67 St Bernards development is due for completion in summer 2024, with agents Savills expected to begin marketing the properties later this summer.

Ben Di Rollo, head of residential development sales at Savills, said demand is outstripping supply for new-build homes.

He said: “The Edinburgh new-build property sector has seen significant growth in recent years as developers are tackling the shortage in new homes. Currently, Scotland is falling short.

"One of the main factors for the sharp rise in property prices in the city is demand outweighing supply – it’s currently falling short of around 1,000 new homes per year.”

