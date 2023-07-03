Having helped significantly grow the fee income and client base of the Glasgow-based firm's external audit team in recent years, Sandy Hogg and Rory McCall have been promoted to associate director as part of the firm’s strategy to strengthen its management team to enhance clients services.

Mr Hogg works with a range of clients across the SME, charity, and education sectors. Mr McCall also manages a portfolio of clients across the charities sector, while also working with a range of commercial, education and housing association clients.

“Sandy and Rory have both worked hard to achieve their RI license and are valued members of the external audit management team," said Claire Dalrymple, partner at Wylie & Bisset. "I am delighted for them both.”

The firm’s insolvency department has announced a quartet of promotions with Paul McDougall becoming associate partner, Craig Allison an associate director, Cameron Andrew a senior administrator, and Stacey Kelly an administrator.

Mr McDougall specialises in personal insolvency and is well-equipped to advise individuals on the best options available to suit their circumstances. Mr Allison offers advice to directors and businesses experiencing cash flow issues and pressure from creditors, and works closely with shareholders and directors of profitable, solvent companies seeking to use the tax-efficient process of a members' voluntary liquidation.

Other promotions throughout the firm see Laura Cochrane and Ellen Dakers named senior client advisors within the business advisory services department; Margaret Egan become senior manager and Stewart Allan a supervisor in the payroll department; and Gavin Brown promoted to senior manager in the tax department.

Donald McKinnon, managing partner at Wylie & Bisset, said: “These widespread promotions follow our joining forces with CFO Solutions group Opulus to create a ‘hub and spoke’ model of business advisory services and reflect the dedication and hard work put in by employees providing excellent client service. Congratulations to them all.”