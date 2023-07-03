Scottish accountancy firm Wylie & Bisset has announced a raft of promotions across its audit, business advisory services, insolvency, payroll, and tax departments.
Having helped significantly grow the fee income and client base of the Glasgow-based firm's external audit team in recent years, Sandy Hogg and Rory McCall have been promoted to associate director as part of the firm’s strategy to strengthen its management team to enhance clients services.
Mr Hogg works with a range of clients across the SME, charity, and education sectors. Mr McCall also manages a portfolio of clients across the charities sector, while also working with a range of commercial, education and housing association clients.
READ MORE: Glasgow's Wylie & Bisset hails deal as 'major step forward'
“Sandy and Rory have both worked hard to achieve their RI license and are valued members of the external audit management team," said Claire Dalrymple, partner at Wylie & Bisset. "I am delighted for them both.”
The firm’s insolvency department has announced a quartet of promotions with Paul McDougall becoming associate partner, Craig Allison an associate director, Cameron Andrew a senior administrator, and Stacey Kelly an administrator.
Mr McDougall specialises in personal insolvency and is well-equipped to advise individuals on the best options available to suit their circumstances. Mr Allison offers advice to directors and businesses experiencing cash flow issues and pressure from creditors, and works closely with shareholders and directors of profitable, solvent companies seeking to use the tax-efficient process of a members' voluntary liquidation.
READ MORE: Glasgow accountancy firm Wylie & Bisset boosts graduate intake after audit wins
Other promotions throughout the firm see Laura Cochrane and Ellen Dakers named senior client advisors within the business advisory services department; Margaret Egan become senior manager and Stewart Allan a supervisor in the payroll department; and Gavin Brown promoted to senior manager in the tax department.
Donald McKinnon, managing partner at Wylie & Bisset, said: “These widespread promotions follow our joining forces with CFO Solutions group Opulus to create a ‘hub and spoke’ model of business advisory services and reflect the dedication and hard work put in by employees providing excellent client service. Congratulations to them all.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel