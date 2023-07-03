A famous Scottish hotel that played host to the late Queen and former US President Barack Obama has been sold.
The 120-year-old Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh – The Caledonian was reported by React News to have been acquired by private equity real estate manager Henderson Park and in-house hospitality operator Klarent Hospitality for an undisclosed sum.
The Herald reported in May that the hotel was on the cusp of an £85 million deal.
READ MORE: One of Scotland’s most famous hotels poised for £85m sale
The seller, Twenty14 Holdings, bought the Caley in 2018 from Hilton, who continued as operator, when it was described as the biggest hotel deal in Scotland since Diageo offloaded Gleneagles for £150m to private investment firm Ennismore in 2015.
Twenty14 is the hospitality investment arm of Abu Dhabi-based Lulu Group International, which has assets worth more than $650m across the UK, Middle East and India.
READ MORE: Top five star Edinburgh hotel 'primed for £100m sale’
It was expected to be one of the largest single UK regional hotel trades in recent years.
It comes after another Scottish giant, the Sheraton Hotel and Spa, also in the Scottish capital, was reported to be in sale negotiations, and amid an active market across the range.
Nick Weber, chief executive and founder of Henderson Park, was reported as saying: "This transaction presents us with a rare opportunity to acquire an iconic hotel with an incredible 120-year heritage that is part of the very fabric of Edinburgh society.
"As custodians of this landmark property, we have a number of planned investments that will improve the guest and visitor experience and ensure the Caley retains its status as one of Edinburgh's most emblematic hotels going forward."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel