The individuals will fulfil the roles on a voluntary basis for two years to develop agritourism throughout Scotland. The new appointees replace the seven members stepping down from the role after two years, while the eight current destination leaders will remain in their positions for a further 12 months to retain experience and ensure consistency.

READ MORE: Rebuild of historic, fire-ravaged train station in time for The Open

Scottish agritourism sector lead Caroline Millar said: “I extend a warm welcome to our new destination leaders and I look forward to working closely with them all over the next two years. I’m particularly delighted that following a recent visit to Sandwick in Orkney we have appointed Lara Hourie, of The Orkney Dairy, as our first Northern Isles destination [leader]. The agritourism sector in Scotland is a key contributor to the rural economy and in the coming months we will continue to grow the sector and the opportunities it offers to farms, crofts and estates."

READ MORE: SNP Prestwick Airport backing pays off, with critics quieter

Market round-up

Prime heifers at Carlisle yesterday dropped sharply on the week to finish 17p/kg down at an average of 266p/kg, but dairy-bred bullocks fared slightly better, averaging 274p/kg and selling to 314p/kg. Bull prices were generally firmer on the week with beef types meeting demand, averaging 4p/kg higher on the week at 264p/kg. After a sustained period of strong demand, prices for both beef and dairy cast cows fell by 9p/kg and 5p/kg respectively to average 189p/kg and 155p/kg, while prime lambs built on last week’s strong showing by rising 7p/kg on the week to average 317p/kg. But, despite a relative shortage of numbers, hoggs fell by 42p/kg to average 260p/kg and sold to £126. Lowland ewes sold to £192 for Texels while hill ewes sold to £84 for Blackies before finishing at an average of 11p/kg down on the week.

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: A sorry state of affairs, but surely no surprise at all

Demand for prime lambs was replicated in Ayr yesterday where a much smaller show of 950 resulted in a buoyant trade throughout that achieved an average of 309p/kg or £133/head and sold to £161 for High Gameshill or to 347p/kg for an Arnsow Texel. Mule ewes were also sharper on the week with three outstanding pure Texels from Humeston making £228/head while Texel tups from St Murray sold to £145/head.

The slight drop in cast prices was also evident at Lanark yesterday, with beef cows in particular dropping by 12p/kg on the week to average 189p/kg and bulls dropping 28p/kg to an average of 177p/kg. That said, demand for cast dairy cows, rising 13p/kg on the week, was positive, as was the trade for prime beef-bred heifers which rose slightly on the week to an average of 300p/kg and peaked at 327p/kg for a Limousin cross. New season lambs fell slightly, although quality sold to a premium with the best types selling to £166/head. Similarly, although cast ewes dropped slightly, the best sold to £268 for a Texel. And hoggs bucked the trend by largely holding their value on the week to average 185p/kg and sell to £152/head.