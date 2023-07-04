The 163-year-old B-listed building in the UNESCO World Heritage site was built for the Protestant Institute of Scotland and currently houses the Faculty of Advocates.

GIVB Ltd, a joint venture between Sundial Properties Ltd and aparthotel operator Destiny Scotland Ltd, has had its application to convert 17 George IV Bridge into a nine-unit aparthotel approved by Edinburgh councillors.

It said most of the rooms within the Old Town building were designed as offices but are domestic in scale with typical Victorian cornicing and other details.

The plan also includes a mezzanine in a split former lecture theatre, the developer said.

The volume of the southerly apartment has been significantly enhanced (Image: GIVB Ltd)

“The proposal is to convert the first and second floors of the building from office space to an aparthotel,” it said in a statement. “The current internal layout will be reconfigured to form nine self-contained units, all accessed from the original staircase.

“Designed by Patrick Wilson and completed in 1860, the building was constructed to house the Protestant Institute of Scotland.

“The building was intended to provide shops on the ground floor, warehouses below, and well-lit lecture hall, library, and offices above.

“Currently the upper storeys of the building is occupied by the Faculty of Advocates, who use the building as office accommodation.

“The lower stories are occupied by the Vittoria Group, with the restaurant Vittoria’s on the ground and lower basement level and the wine bar Divino Enoteca occupying the lower levels terminating at Merchant Street.

“The Faculty of Advocates will soon be departing the upper levels making way for the proposals.”

