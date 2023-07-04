The 12-bedroom Nether Abbey Hotel in North Berwick is being sold on behalf of Stirling and Jela Stewart “as they plan and look forward to their retirement from the hotel trade”, property agent Graham + Sibbald said.

The agent declared the four-star boutique hotel is “in the heart of Scotland’s golf coast, East Lothian”.

Graham + Sibbald said: “The attractive hotel has, over the years, been extensively upgraded and refurbished to provide 12 letting bedrooms, bar, restaurant, conservatory, meeting/function room and a spacious al-fresco outdoor terrace, making the Nether Abbey a go-to North Berwick establishment welcoming local custom and a range of new and repeat visitors, UK and overseas.”

It added: “North Berwick is a highly sought after location and truly a fantastic destination due to its picturesque coastal setting. It offers a rich history with impressive castles and vibrant local culture and, of course, golf enthusiasts can enjoy many world-class courses in the locality.”

Alistair Letham, a hotel and leisure consultant at Graham + Sibbald, said: “The sale of the Nether Abbey Hotel provides a wonderful opportunity to buy [a] quality four-star hotel business in a sought-after location, with an impressive established local, national and international client base. The Nether Abbey Hotel is truly…a turnkey, walk-in property and business.”

Graham + Sibbald said: “The Nether Abbey Hotel is being sold by Stirling and Jela Stewart, as they plan and look forward to their retirement from the hotel trade. They have built up a fantastic reputation for the business over the years. Based on reviews of travellers, the Nether Abbey Hotel is ranked in the top 3% of properties on the KAYAK travel search platform - a remarkable achievement which speaks volumes about the quality of the establishment.”