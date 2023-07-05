Graham and Sibbald is handling the sale of the Torrs Warren Hotel Group of businesses, all of which are located in the popular Rhins of Galloway tourist destination.

The group includes three hotels and a café. Two of the hotels, the Waterfront and the Harbour House, are positioned at the waterside in the "picturesque" port and village of Portpatrick.

The third hotel, Torrs Warren Country House Hotel, is set in 2.2 acres of grounds close to Stoneykirk village, while the popular Alexandra Cafe has a prominent main street position in Stranraer, the main town for the area.

The group is described as an eclectic mix (Image: Graham and Sibbald)

Torrs Warren Country House Hotel is a freehold 10-bedroom hotel that includes a separate three-bedroom house.

Harbour House Hotel leasehold is a harbour-front nine-bedroom hotel, with bar and restaurant, and three letting apartments.

The Waterfront Hotel leasehold, also on the harbour is a 16-bedroom hotel, with bar and restaurant. The Alexandra Café is also leasehold.

Alistair Letham, a hotel and leisure consultant with Graham and Sibbald, said: “The Torrs Warren Hotel Group is being offered for sale due to the ill-health of the owner.

“Its rare availability as a single group purchase offers a unique opportunity to acquire a well-established hospitality business in this attractive corner of Scotland.”

Graham is Sibbald is inviting “offers around £1.5 million” for the Torrs Warren Hotel Group of four.