An “eclectic” Scottish hotel group has been brought to market.
Graham and Sibbald is handling the sale of the Torrs Warren Hotel Group of businesses, all of which are located in the popular Rhins of Galloway tourist destination.
The group includes three hotels and a café. Two of the hotels, the Waterfront and the Harbour House, are positioned at the waterside in the "picturesque" port and village of Portpatrick.
READ MORE: Hotel owned by same family for more than six decades for sale
The third hotel, Torrs Warren Country House Hotel, is set in 2.2 acres of grounds close to Stoneykirk village, while the popular Alexandra Cafe has a prominent main street position in Stranraer, the main town for the area.
Torrs Warren Country House Hotel is a freehold 10-bedroom hotel that includes a separate three-bedroom house.
Harbour House Hotel leasehold is a harbour-front nine-bedroom hotel, with bar and restaurant, and three letting apartments.
The Waterfront Hotel leasehold, also on the harbour is a 16-bedroom hotel, with bar and restaurant. The Alexandra Café is also leasehold.
READ MORE: Landmark hotel sold in one of the largest UK deals of the year
Alistair Letham, a hotel and leisure consultant with Graham and Sibbald, said: “The Torrs Warren Hotel Group is being offered for sale due to the ill-health of the owner.
“Its rare availability as a single group purchase offers a unique opportunity to acquire a well-established hospitality business in this attractive corner of Scotland.”
Graham is Sibbald is inviting “offers around £1.5 million” for the Torrs Warren Hotel Group of four.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here