A former schoolhouse on the edge of the Clyde Valley that is now a hotel and eatery has been put up for sale.
The revamped Old Schoolhouse Hotel and Restaurant in Larkhall, South Lanarkshire, has been brought to market by specialist agents Smith and Clough Business Associates.
The agency said the business has built up “an excellent reputation within the surrounding area benefitting from high levels of repeat and local trade”.
The established family-owned hotel and restaurant are “presented to a high standard throughout” with nine en suite rooms, a fully fitted coffee shop, an additional one-bedroom bungalow and three-bedroom detached owners’ cottage.
There is also an external bar and beer garden, ample private parking and easy motorway access.
“Run very much to suit our clients’ requirements and whilst trades well, it still offers scope for a new owner to increase and develop further, should they wish,” said Smith and Clough. “Listed highly on booking sites with a 4.5 star rating on TripAdvisor, a lot of the business is driven through these sites as well as their own website, giving a steady of commercial trade due to the proximity to the M74.
“The hotel restaurant is open all week mainly for guests that are staying. The main restaurant trade is Friday to Sunday with the restaurant having an excellent name for its freshly prepared dishes and the welcoming atmosphere in the bar.
“It is also very popular locally during the warmer months due to the extensive external facilities.
“The sale of the Old Schoolhouse Hotel offers an excellent business opportunity for a discerning purchaser looking to get into this market or equally would be ideal for a chef operator looking to develop their own name within a busy location close to the Clyde Valley.”
Freehold offers invited, with the price on asking.
