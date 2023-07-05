The firm has welcomed Craig Willis as a new equity partner to its Glasgow office. Mr Willis joins the team as an audit partner, having relocated from PwC's Newcastle office where he was an audit director.

Alistair Rose, Lucie Chadwick and Stefanie Hinnenkamp have taken director roles within the Scottish audit practice, while in the consulting division, David MacLeod and Paul Currie have been named directors.

The Scottish risk practice welcomes five new directors: Ainsley Normand, Arwa Wilson, Gerard Hoey, Jonathan Couto and Sarah Collins. Meanwhile, Lauryn Martin and Phil Morgan have been promoted to tax directors.

Half of the new directors will be based in Edinburgh, four in Glasgow and two in Aberdeen. A further 214 team members across Scotland have also received promotions.

“It’s been a really strong twelve months for the firm in Scotland, and that is testament to the hard work of our teams in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen," regional leader Jason Morris said. "Our people are our business, and I’m incredibly proud to see so many talented team members progressing in their careers with us.

“I’m also thrilled to welcome Craig to the team in Scotland - he’s delivered outstanding work for PwC in the north of England and his admission to the partnership is well-deserved."

PwC now has more than 1,000 equity partners across the UK following 69 promotions and four directr partner hires. During the year to the end of June 2022, the firm reported an average distributable profit per partner of £920,000, up 12% on the previous year.

“The strength of our performance over the past year is down to the excellent work our people deliver consistently," Mr Morris added. "I’m in no doubt that our newly-promoted team members will bring fresh perspectives and new ideas that will strengthen our capabilities across the industries and markets our Scottish teams serve on a local, national and global level.”