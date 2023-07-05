The owner of a locally popular business near one of Scotland's major tourist attractions has decided to put it up for sale after two decades in charge.
Niall Pleace has appointed specialist business property adviser Christie & Co to bring to market the Darnley Coffee House located in the town centre of Stirling.
Located on Bow Street, the business is set in a Grade A listed building featuring original 16th century barrel-vaulted ceilings and traditional stone walls. Known for its variety of freshly baked goods, soups and speciality coffees, it has seating for up to 30 guests and is also just a short walk from Stirling Castle.
Mr Pleace said he has decided to sell to focus on other interests: “It has been an absolute joy running the Darnley all these years, there’s no place like it, but it is time for a change for me. I hope whoever takes it on gets as much pleasure from running it as I have."
Simon Watson, business agent at Christie & Co who is handling the sale, said: “Darnley Coffee House will appeal to a number of buyers due to its size and location within a busy tourist hotspot.
"The coffee shop can be easily managed with only a small number of staff, this lends itself to existing multiple operators but will also appeal to an owner operator looking to take more of a hands-on approach, with the opportunity to add to the current success.”
The Darnley is on the market at freehold asking price of £250,000.
