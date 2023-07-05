Niall Pleace has appointed specialist business property adviser Christie & Co to bring to market the Darnley Coffee House located in the town centre of Stirling.

Located on Bow Street, the business is set in a Grade A listed building featuring original 16th century barrel-vaulted ceilings and traditional stone walls. Known for its variety of freshly baked goods, soups and speciality coffees, it has seating for up to 30 guests and is also just a short walk from Stirling Castle.

Mr Pleace said he has decided to sell to focus on other interests: “It has been an absolute joy running the Darnley all these years, there’s no place like it, but it is time for a change for me. I hope whoever takes it on gets as much pleasure from running it as I have."

Simon Watson, business agent at Christie & Co who is handling the sale, said: “Darnley Coffee House will appeal to a number of buyers due to its size and location within a busy tourist hotspot.

"The coffee shop can be easily managed with only a small number of staff, this lends itself to existing multiple operators but will also appeal to an owner operator looking to take more of a hands-on approach, with the opportunity to add to the current success.”

The Darnley is on the market at freehold asking price of £250,000.